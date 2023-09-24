Suzuka, Japan.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez left the Japanese Grand Prix on turn 15 because in Red Bull Racing They asked him to remove his asphalt RB19 for presenting failures in view of suffering several blows since the beginning of the sixteenth race of the 2023 season of Formula One.

In the first instance Perez Mendoza He had two rivals who blocked his way: Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lewis Hamilton. Being between the two he could not avoid colliding and consequently he entered very quickly into the ‘pits’ to change the front part of your car.

Later came the catastrophe for the Mexicanbecause on lap 13 he tried to pass on the inside of Kevin MagnussenHowever, by blocking his tire he ended up contacting the haas of the Danish causing a new entry to ‘boxes’ for a second he fixed in his car.

Even when he returned to the track, nothing more happened for Sergio Pérez, as he announced on the radio that his car was damaged and he ended up leaving the competition. He later returned only to serve his sanctions imposed on him by the FIA so as not to have to pay them in Qatar.

Sergio Pérez running the Japanese GP

Twitter Sergio Pérez

Kevin Magnussen continued in the career of Suzuki despite the shock of ‘Checo’ Pérez. He finished in fifteenth position and what became the last place on the grid, because in the Japanese Grand Prix Five drivers abandoned the race, including Mexican.

However, the runner did not like his result. Haas F1 Teamsince he assured that Sergio Perez He “ruined the race” for his bad decision of wanting to pass in the corner when he had no chance.

Kevin Magnussen finished P15 in Japan

Twitter Kevin Magnussen

«Perez He made us spin and ruined the race. We had to enter ‘boxes’ “too early for the two-stop strategy and the degradation of tires that we had,” he declared. Kevin Magnussen at the end of the competition.

“I think that (Perez) he penalizes himself. There is a natural penalty and for doing that, it doesn’t look good for him, but it is what it is, we are racing and he was in a shitty position and he made a shitty move,” said the pilot. 30 years.

