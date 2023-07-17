The image of Marussia reduced to wreckage is still vivid in the memory of enthusiasts. A human tragedy which left the world of Formula 1 in suspense until the premature death of the twenty-five-year-old transalpine, which took place on July 17 eight years ago, while the Circus was suspended between the Silverstone and Budapest rounds. Precisely in Hungary the pilots would have touchedly remembered their young colleague who passed away.

months of suffering for his family and full of many messages from fans scattered around the world, to witness a affection that never faded away for the young French driver whose future seemed to be tinged with red. A red that partly already wore the Marussia, team with which the Ferrari shared the unfortunate engine of 2014: that of the disarming defeat of Maranello in the first season of the power unit era.

Many things have changed since then and who knows what Jules would have done if that day eight years ago hadn’t ended against that caterpillar that shouldn’t have been there. Later, after what happened to Bianchi, the organizers of Suzuka positioned a mechanical arm behind the barriers in that section. A bit like those usually seen in Monte Carlo, the track that exalted Jules’ talent for the first time in front of the world. If that mechanical arm had also been there in 2014, today we would have had one less family to mourn a young life cut short.

On July 17, 2015, a life passed away, a life that could have been full of satisfaction, seasoned with the enthusiasm of a boy who had a dream in his drawer and that he probably could have done it. To what extent, unfortunately, we will never know. Of him the memories remain. We from the editorial staff of FormulaPassion.it we had the honor of having him as a guest in Imola on the occasion of theAyrton Senna Tributeat a time when together with many other insiders and former protagonists of the Circus we remembered a great champion, who unfortunately also passed away too soon.

In those days Jules he allowed himself to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it remembering a legend like the Brazilian and reviewing that short video after some time really gives a shiver up the back. His words, like those of Andrew de Cesaris also tragically flew away own that cursed October 5th for an accident on his motorcycle, today they are testimonies that have a bitter taste. That was a really sad day because we all lost something.

Not of our passion, that through messages of encouragement to whites in the long months of that sleep without awakening was amply witnessed, but of our hopes that fate might smile on Jules and allow him to reopen his eyes.

We wished that things had gone differently and today we would have seen Jules still immersed in the world he loved with all his being, perhaps at the wheel of that Ferrari he so much wanted. Sweet dreams cradled by great regret which accompanied the farewell of many other driving champions, all united by a fate and a destiny not inclined to make concessions. ‘Motorsport is dangerous’ we read on American circuits and not only, but despite this, certain things that break against the barrier of fate are often a source of great regrets. Especially in this case, because thinking back to Jules Bianchi one can only repeat that it was a avoidable tragedy and that hurts even more.