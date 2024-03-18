Amsterdam, Netherlands.- Jos Verstappen, dad of the three-time world champion, Max Verstappenhopes that peace will return to Red Bull racing to continue with his dominance in the beginning of the season 2024 of Formula One.

He former pilot of the Great Circuswhich last weekend, took the victory in the Ardennes Rallycalled for calm after what is happening in the case of boss Christian Horner.

The CEO received an accusation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'. An internal investigation cleared him, but Jos Verstappen attacked him CEO because his situation would make the team begin to “break up while he is still in office.”

Now him father of 'Mad Max' calls for Red Bull Racing to remain calm so that this matter does not cause havoc in the course of the current competition.

Christian Horner celebrates with Max Verstappen

AFP

It must be remembered that Jos Verstappen He complained because this situation influences his son, who has two wins in this 2024 season of the F1 and it doesn't stop being questioned about the scandal Christian Horner.

Qtherefore, the father of Max Verstappen He hopes that things will calm down in the Austrian-licensed team so that he is at the top, but he is aware that this will take time.

«It is necessary to regain some calm, although given the circumstances, I think it will take a while. Hopefully they can focus on competing again soon, because that's what it's all about and it's important that Max keep winning. “whatever he does,” he declared after his victory in the Ardennes Rally.

Max Verstappen has two wins in 2024

Instagram maxverstappen1

«Max You can disconnect, but they ask you a lot of questions about it. He doesn't like it, but it's part of the Formula One», he added Jos Verstappen Facing the Australian Grand Prix.

