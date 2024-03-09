Jeddah, Austria.- Jos Verstappen added fuel to the fire after new statements against the CEO and Red Bull Racing team manager, Christian Hornerwho is the focus of attention in F1 after the complaint of an employee of the team of course 'misconduct'.

He British former pilot He was acquitted hours after the start of the season 2024 after an internal investigation, however father of Max Verstappen he attacked that Christian Horner continue on Red Bull Racing.

«The team is in danger of breaking up, it cannot continue like this. Will explode. He plays the victim when he is the one causing the problems. “There is tension as long as he remains in office,” he said.

Prior to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jos Verstappenstated that the problems that occur in Red Bull Racing “They are having an influence on Max Verstappen.”

Max Verstappen talks with his father

Instagram maxverstappen1

«I sympathize with the woman, with everything she has had to go through. We'll see what happens. It seems that in Red Bull They know what they're doing with it, so we'll see. I'm not entirely up to date with what's happening to him, but these things are having an influence on him. Max», he declared to the British tabloid 'Daily Mail'.

«Max He finished third in the first training sessions, but the only thing that could be heard was Horner and what is happening with your situation. At the press conference the other day, Horner talked only about him and his problems, when we should be talking about Maxof the car, of his performances and of the race.

«I have already said that I think he is causing problems, if he stays. I think it's too late for Christian ask to be left alone, but he has the support of the Thai owner and I think he will keep the entire season. “I said that it was bad for the team that he stayed, because this whole situation is not good for the team.” he explained father of 'Mad Max'.

Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabia GP

AFP

To conclude, Jos Verstappen He made it clear that the most important thing for him is that his son feels good and maintains full concentration to go out to find his four-time championship in the Formula One.

«I don't want to talk much more because it will end up creating problems. For me, the most important thing is that Max is happy. That's what matters to me. I just want him to be happy.

