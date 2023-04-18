Jordan tough on the budget cap

Frederic Vasseur’s recent statements have rekindled the controversy over budget cap which Red Bull did not comply in 2021. The sanctions that the FIA ​​has imposed on the Milton Keynes team – a seven million dollar fine and a 10% reduction in time for the 2023 aerodynamic tests – have been judged a “slap” by detractors, who would have liked a more severe punishment.

Even Eddie Jordan thinks that the dominance imposed by Red Bull in the first three races of the World Championship confirms how the ceiling on expenses in force in F1 (basic, 135 million dollars, plus increases due to inflation and the increase in races) is a farce.

Jordan’s words

“I think the budget cap is a farce. Nowadays, if you impose rules on someone, they are bypassed. I don’t understand the cost cap, because I think it pretty much is impossible to control“, these are the words of the former Irish team principal. “So I don’t know if it was unfair to Red Bull, but it didn’t have the desired effect, because look at the car they have on the track“.

And the World Cup?

With 15 years of experience in Formula 1, Jordan knows the dynamics of the Circus well and understands when a gap begins to be unattainable for the others. The one put on the track by Red Bull in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, according to the Irishman, falls within those margins that cannot be recovered by the other teams: “ I think that competing with Red Bull is currently a task beyond everyone’s reach. I would like to say it’s too early to say the World Cup is over, but in my heart I really do. I can’t see anyone with the strength, knowledge, speed, ability and above all the drivers of Red Bull. The challenge is daunting“.