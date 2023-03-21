If the opening round in Bahrain had provided the first important clues about its value, the round in Jeddah confirmed the overwhelming technical superiority of the Red Bull RB19 in this start to the championship. Second consecutive one-two, in this case also enhanced by the comeback of Max Verstappen, who started from fifteenth following a technical problem in qualifying.

In a situation of substantial domination, the only element of concern for the Milton Keynes team seems to be the issue of the reliability of the mechanical part, highlighted both by last Saturday’s problems and by the early replacement of the gearbox on both cars, although however reusable.

On the other hand, there is instead a Ferrari still in search of its identity, of a potential that the team ensures is there but which has not yet been unlocked. In Saudi Arabia, the Ferrari only managed a sixth and a seventh place, on a track that on paper should have been more congenial to the characteristics of the SF-23 than Bahrain.

The smooth asphalt, the few areas of traction and a greater number of fast stretches had in fact pushed the Cavallino team to cautious optimism on the eve, assuming they could be second force, behind the RB19 which at the moment seems unattainable. However, it is always the track that has the last word and its verdict was quite clear: fourth force behind Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Red Bull: step forward in the corners without giving up strength on the straights

Compared to last season, when the fight between Ferrari and Red Bull was still alive and in the midst of a beautiful duel at the top, this year the Milton Keynes team experienced a much more serene race, conducted calmly from start to finish if not for Fernando Alonso’s burning shot at the start.

After recovering the first position with a good lunge after a few laps, Perez was the author of an undisturbed solo, lapping at times over a second faster than the rest of the grid. An impressive performance, also built on the advantage accumulated in the stages following the entry of the Safety Car, thanks to which he was then able to fend off the attacks of a comeback Max Verstappen, responding lap by lap at the time of the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A superiority which, on a symbolic level, finds confirmation in the team’s request to its standard-bearers to lap in 33.0, or about 6/7 tenths slower than the pace maintained in that fraction of the race. A pace that would still have been enough to sign times faster than the competition.

But where has the new single-seater improved? One possible answer is offered by telemetry data, which offer an interesting perspective on performance in the race, or when the weak points of a car are often not covered by the grip offered by new tyres, as in the case of Ferrari.

Looking at the fastest lap data obtained by Perez in the 2022 race and last week’s race, both recorded in open air with hard rubber, it emerges that the RB19 is substantially faster in almost every corner, from slow to fast .

There are two interconnected premises to report. The two laps were completed in different stages of the race, nine laps apart, and therefore also with different fuel loads. In 2023 the Mexican achieved his best time during the thirty-seventh lap, while in 2022 during the forty-sixth lap, with a difference in terms of the amount of petrol on board in favor of the RB18.

Telemetry from Perez’s race, Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A difference in weight partially compensated by the fact that at the beginning of the championship the progenitor of the RB19 had not yet started its “slimming cure”, with those extra kilos penalizing performance. Even if, therefore, it is not exactly a comparison on equal terms, some rather interesting data emerge, which offer a clear picture of the situation.

Thanks to the weight reduction, the RB19 has also significantly improved in terms of slow-moving agility, an aspect in which the 2022 single-seater had highlighted some balancing difficulties which often led to understeer. An element that can be appreciated starting from the first chicane, where the new car manages to be faster both when cornering and in the middle of the corner, without sacrificing traction.

However, the big step forward can be seen above all in the fast part of the first sector, where last year the RB18 had lost the confrontation with the Ferrari due to a certain lack of aerodynamic load which did not allow it to keep up with the pace of the Ferrari. As already highlighted on Saturday in qualifying, the 2023 car is also able to cover the 7-8-9-10 sequence at higher speeds in the race, also reducing the time spent with the throttle open. Likewise, these improvements can also be observed when entering and traveling through the fast chicane 16-17.

See also The fight for the scoring title in Liga MX: there is a new leader Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Uncredited

A tangible increase in load, which guarantees greater grip and makes it easier to identify the operating window of the tyres. Added to this is another important factor: on a track like the one in Jeddah, which has rather important extensions in terms of distance, the advantage obtained in the corners is also partially preserved in the first part of the straights, at least until the tracks they cross.

The great job done by the Milton Keynes technical group was to be able to find a lot of load, but efficiently, without penalizing the high top speeds already recorded in the past. Further qualities have therefore been added to the strengths of the RB18 which have made it possible to make the RB19 the car which is dominating the start of this world championship.

Ferrari: even in Jeddah slower than in the past, both in terms of pace and cornering

If Red Bull worked logically to smooth out the weak points of the 2022 car, the path followed by Ferrari was different. Last year, the F1-75 showed excellent load capacity, however paying the price on the straights, even before reliability problems forced the Cavallino to take a step back in terms of engines.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

For this reason, on the SF-23 we have worked to increase the speed qualities on the draws, with results that, given in hand, seem to have reached the set targets. This was appreciated both in qualifying and in the race: over the flying lap the improvements reached the order of 10 km/h, while over the long distance, in the two best laps set by Carlos Sainz, that gap exceeded 15km/h.

A difference that finds a possible explanation in the fact that the two fastest laps, in this case completed in the last laps of the race, the Spaniard did not use the DRS. In the first part of the season, in fact, the F1-75 tended to run with rather loaded rear wings, something that was not replicated with the SF-23, which is why without the aid of the mobile wing that gap tends to widen .

An excellent job, but which collides with the great difficulties highlighted in the corners where, despite the extra kilos, the 2022 single-seater confirms itself as more competitive. In those corners where agility and good overall stability are needed, such as the 7-8-9-10 sequence, the SF-23 showed all its limits, even on a track where tire wear is not a central aspect.

This is a stimulating interpretation, because, although the comparison is clearly influenced by various elements, this suggests that Ferrari has sacrificed part of the strengths of the F1-75 to improve its weaknesses. Something that, for example, did not happen at Red Bull.

Sainz Race Telemetry, Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

In qualifying, the softer compound partially manages to cover the defects of the SF-23, providing that grip necessary to compensate on a single lap, while in the race, where laps after laps the rubber tends to wear out and overheat, the limits of project emerge more clearly.

“It’s not just Bahrain. I think this is, unfortunately, the key to understanding the situation. We are not where we would like to be in terms of race pace, in terms of balance, we are struggling. We heat tires in clean air, imagine yourself in dirty air [seguendo un’altra vettura]”, explained Sainz.

It is no coincidence that, in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the data shown over the long run turned out to be slower than in 2022. Comparing last season’s pace with this year’s pace for the second run, a equal to hard rubber in clean air and stint length, the numbers are alarming.

While George Russell and Sergio Perez showed a pace in line with that recorded twelve months earlier despite the changes made to the track, which made it slower purely in terms of timing, Sainz was confirmed to be slower than in the past.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The decision to take the Spaniard as a reference comes from the fact that Sainz lapped in clean air for almost the entire length of the stint, as in 2022, while Leclerc remained in his teammate’s wake for a long time, with very different ambitions compared to the last year’s win.

“I’m a little surprised, because before the start of the weekend and after Friday we thought we had a chance to be second force here in Jeddah, but our last stint on the hard proves that we have a lot to do,” explained the Madrilenian at the end of the race, underlining his disappointment with what had been the predictions on the eve.