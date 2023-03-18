The line-up at the start of the Jeddah race, second round of the 2023 F1 World Championship – by VALERIO BARRETTA
F1 Jeddah, starting grid defined
|1st Row
|1. Sergius Perez 1:28,265
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso 1:28,730
Aston Martin
|2nd Row
|3.George Russell 1:28,857
Mercedes
|4. Carlos Sainz 1:28.931 Ferraris
|3rd Row
|5. Spears Stroll 1:28,945
Aston Martin
|6. Esteban Or with 1:29.078
Alpine
|4th Row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1:29.223
Mercedes
|8. Oscars Plates 1:29.243
McLaren
|5th row
|9. Pierre Gasly 1.29.357
Alpine
|10. Nico Hulkenberg 1:29,451
Haas
|6th Row
|11. Guanyu Zhou 1:29,461
Alfa Romeo
|12. Charles Leclerc 1:28.420 Ferraris*
|7th row
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1:29,517
Haas
|14. Valtteri Bottas 1.29.668
Alfa Romeo
|8th Row
|15. Max Verstappen st Red Bull
|16. Yuki Tsunoda 1:29,939
Alpha Tauri
|9th Row
|17. Alex Albon 1:29,994
Williams
| 18. Nyck de Vries 1:30,244
Alpha Tauri
|10th row
|19. Lando Norris 1:30,447
McLaren
| 20. Logan Sargeant 2:08.510
Williams
*Leclerc penalized by ten positions for the introduction of the third control unit.
Qualifications Jeddah, the record
“I’ve a problem“. That’s all Max Verstappen’s disappointment in the radio team with his wall. For the world champion, Gedda’s pole position is clearly bewitched: he escaped him again in 2021 after a sensational lap, and in this edition he will even start from 15th place despite three free practice sessions and one of Q1 largely dominated: the fault of a problem to the axle shaft. It is proof that Formula 1 is a land of engineering but also of the unexpected. And it’s also a signal to the others: everyone is fallible, even Red Bull, which seemed unreachable.
It will be a pyrotechnic GP tomorrow, with the two protagonists designated at the beginning of the season – Verstappen and Leclerc – forced to make a furious comeback from the rear, while Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who were to be the second guides, will find themselves in the unexpected role of first strikers .
Negative surprise Lando Norris, penultimate due to a mistake that costs him damage and lost time. The AlphaTauri are still bad, both out in Q1 as well as the Williams, with Yuki Tsunoda mocked by Valtteri Bottas by ten thousandths and Nyck de Vries still confused. Franz Tost, who has already spared no poisonous words to his technicians this weekend, will certainly not be happy and will push even harder to update the car in Melbourne.
The live coverage of qualifying in Jeddah
You can relive Jeddah’s qualifying through our LIVE.
The program
The track action will return tomorrow at 18.00 for the race, which will of course close the second weekend of the year. Ferrari is called to redeem the bad performance in Bahrain, with Leclerc and Verstappen forced to comeback from 12th and 15th positions respectively. You can consult the entire weekend program here.
