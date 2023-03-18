F1 Jeddah, starting grid defined

1st Row 1. Sergius Perez 1:28,265

Red Bull 2. Fernando Alonso 1:28,730

Aston Martin 2nd Row 3.George Russell 1:28,857

Mercedes 4. Carlos Sainz 1:28.931 Ferraris 3rd Row 5. Spears Stroll 1:28,945

Aston Martin 6. Esteban Or with 1:29.078

Alpine 4th Row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:29.223

Mercedes 8. Oscars Plates 1:29.243

McLaren 5th row 9. Pierre Gasly 1.29.357

Alpine 10. Nico Hulkenberg 1:29,451

Haas 6th Row 11. Guanyu Zhou 1:29,461

Alfa Romeo 12. Charles Leclerc 1:28.420 Ferraris* 7th row 13. Kevin Magnussen 1:29,517

Haas 14. Valtteri Bottas 1.29.668

Alfa Romeo 8th Row 15. Max Verstappen st Red Bull 16. Yuki Tsunoda 1:29,939

Alpha Tauri 9th Row 17. Alex Albon 1:29,994

Williams 18. Nyck de Vries 1:30,244

Alpha Tauri 10th row 19. Lando Norris 1:30,447

McLaren 20. Logan Sargeant 2:08.510

Williams

*Leclerc penalized by ten positions for the introduction of the third control unit.

“I’ve a problem“. That’s all Max Verstappen’s disappointment in the radio team with his wall. For the world champion, Gedda’s pole position is clearly bewitched: he escaped him again in 2021 after a sensational lap, and in this edition he will even start from 15th place despite three free practice sessions and one of Q1 largely dominated: the fault of a problem to the axle shaft. It is proof that Formula 1 is a land of engineering but also of the unexpected. And it’s also a signal to the others: everyone is fallible, even Red Bull, which seemed unreachable.

It will be a pyrotechnic GP tomorrow, with the two protagonists designated at the beginning of the season – Verstappen and Leclerc – forced to make a furious comeback from the rear, while Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who were to be the second guides, will find themselves in the unexpected role of first strikers .

Negative surprise Lando Norris, penultimate due to a mistake that costs him damage and lost time. The AlphaTauri are still bad, both out in Q1 as well as the Williams, with Yuki Tsunoda mocked by Valtteri Bottas by ten thousandths and Nyck de Vries still confused. Franz Tost, who has already spared no poisonous words to his technicians this weekend, will certainly not be happy and will push even harder to update the car in Melbourne.

The program

The track action will return tomorrow at 18.00 for the race, which will of course close the second weekend of the year. Ferrari is called to redeem the bad performance in Bahrain, with Leclerc and Verstappen forced to comeback from 12th and 15th positions respectively.