Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second race of the 2023 F1 championship. Sergio Perez will start from pole position, alongside him will be Fernando Alonso. In the second row George Russell and Carlos Sainz. After dominating the third free practice session, Max Verstappen will start from 15th position due to the failure of the axle shaft in qualifying, and will therefore be called to make a comeback together with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. The Monegasque starts 12th following the ten penalty positions for having already introduced the third control unit.

The race will start at 6pm

17.15 – The FIA ​​has announced the changes to the cars: after yesterday’s axle shaft failure, Max Verstappen replaces the gearbox with a specification already used in Bahrain.

17.10 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.