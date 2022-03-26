We have to go back to the 2019 Italian GP to find a Ferrari capable of leading the first three free practice sessions. Charles Leclerc sought a paw at the end of the third round of the Saudi Arabian GP to bring the F1-75 in front of the two Red Bulls who were leading the dance. The Monegasque hit a 1’29 “735 with a set of used soft tires, a sign that the red’s potential can be even more aggressive.

Red Bull, however, should not be underestimated because the world champion Max Verstappen is only 33 thousandths behind Ferrari with 1’29 “768. The Dutchman made small mistakes without which he could certainly have done better: the fact testifies that Sergio Perez with the other RB18 came within just 65 thousandths of his captain.

The challenge between Ferrari and Red Bull is very open, even if Carlos Sainz, fourth, seems slightly more detached: the Spaniard pays 274 thousandths from Leclerc, but, especially in the last run he tried a set-up change that led him to suffer from plus porpoising. He will certainly come back.

Ferrari uses two launch laps, while Red Bull only needs one: the RB18 is unquestionably the single-seater that manages to run with the minimum ground clearance in search of maximum aerodynamic downforce.

If the two top teams are playing on the milliseconds, Mercedes is not part of the game: Lewis Hamilton with the W13 “kangaroo” is out of the top 10 with the 11th time, while George Russell is even 14th. The epta champion has given up on the search for times to do a mini long run of 10 laps, but Lewis does not seem to have pulled a spider out of the hole. The silver arrow as well as being undriveable and terribly slow on the straight. On the straight stands the Red Bull that trims 9 km / h even to Ferrari!

In fifth place we find Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo: the Finn is gaining confidence in the potential of the C42. The Nordic is 21 thousandths from Sainz’s red!

Esteban Ocon’s weekend continues in a positive way with the Alpine sixth ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri: the Frenchman had to interrupt the session after the first qualifying run due to the breaking of a semi-axle, while Yuki Tsunoda resorted to second engine, equipped with the two electric motors and the exhausts and was placed in tenth place.

Kevin Magnssen with the Haas and Fernando Alonso with the second A522 slipped between the two AT03s.

Mick Schumacher continues to suffer from Magnussen’s superiority within the Haas team and has to settle for 12th place ahead of Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo. Lance Stroll defends himself as he can with a not very competitive Aston Martin: the Canadian is 15th, while Nico Hulkenberg is 18th.

McLaren badly with Daniel Ricciatrdo 16th and Lando Norris even penultino in front of Nicholas Latifi with Williams. In the Grove team Alexander Albon did better 17th. It should be noted that the last seven are powered by Mercedes: there is something wrong …