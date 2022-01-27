The Jeddah track sparked a myriad of controversies after the dispute of the first Saudi Arabian GP. The circuit managers have admitted that, in view of the second edition of the race scheduled for March 27, they will make small changes to the track to improve safety in the final sector.

Jeddah offered a spectacular event last year, but several drivers expressed well-founded concerns about safety measures on the last stretch of the high-speed road track.

In particular, the pilots claimed that the very high barriers limited visibility in some of the faster sections, since the drivers complained of the blind spots that did not allow them to see what was happening further ahead in the event of an accident.

Jeddah CEO Martin Whitaker explained that works have been planned to meet the pilots’ requests…

“We have made an effort to improve some areas of the track in time for the second edition race,” explained Martin. Firstly, there will be one or two small changes on the track.

“These changes have been designed precisely with the view afforded to the drivers from the cockpit in mind. These are minimal interventions, but they will allow you to increase visibility in a couple of corners. Secondly, we will move barriers to favor more favorable trajectories for the pilots ”.

With much of the infrastructure surrounding the venue not finished in time for last December’s race, more recent work should ensure things are much improved this time around, especially for fans attending the event.

Whitaker added: “We are also working to improve visibility for fans in the stands. We plan to shift the angle of some stands and to develop Fan Zones which have been very popular ”.

“Last year we completed the structure in a very short time, but now we can do some interventions, considering that the plant is located in a strip of land near the sea. There are lessons we have learned like that of the influx and outflow of the public that congested the whole area last year. Many problems will be solved… “.