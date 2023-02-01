While the 2023 season at the Paul Ricard circuit has just begun with McLaren and AlphaTauri engaged in the first Pirelli test session of the year, an important novelty with a nostalgic flavor arrives from the transalpine circuit.

Jean Alesi, still one of the most loved today for his past linked to the Ferrari colors, was appointed President of Paul Ricard after having been its ambassador since 2017. The former French driver had made his Formula 1 debut with Tyrell right on the track near Le Castellet, collecting his first championship points thanks to a splendid fourth place under the checkered flag, the memory of which is still very vivid today.

“I am very honored by this appointment. Circuit Paul Ricard marked the beginning of my career and confirmed my passion for motor sport. Looking back on my years as a young driver, I never imagined I would hold this position years later, this track is linked to my destiny”, explained Alesì at the moment of the announcement, bringing back to mind the moments lived in that 1989 Grand Prix.

The new President will work alongside General Manager Stéphane Clair, with the aim of bringing Formula 1 back to France after having lost it at the end of 2022. Behind the scenes, work is being done to bring the race back onto the calendar of the most prestigious motoring category, as already done in 2018 after years of negotiations, perhaps starting again from the next seasons alternating with other appointments whose future could be at risk.

Jean Alesi, Tyrrell 018, making his Formula 1 debut at Paul Ricard in 1989, where he obtained a splendid fourth place. Photo by: Motorsport Images

A mission that does not promise to be easy at all, given the busy schedule that Liberty Media has planned for the next few years, focusing on expansion beyond European borders. The first step will be to work on the infrastructure surrounding the track, such as the road system, which has always been one of the weak points of the race weekend for enthusiasts.