Red Bull sweeps away every shadow and on one of the tracks most similar to the RB19 shows off a superiority that hasn’t been seen in Suzuka for twenty years. Behind the usual Verstappen, McLaren does not miss the appointment with the front row, with a car that responds well to every new attitude. Ferrari put in a good performance considering the limits of the SF-23 on the Japanese bends, but despite the progress since the beginning of the year the comparison with 2022 remains negative.

Queens of the snake

That McLaren had the potential to do well in Suzuka was known beforehand. Competitiveness in the fast corners is part of the 2023 project, even before it was renewed in July, as Norris had demonstrated in Spain by forcefully taking the second row in the third sector corners. The same goes for Red Bull, car with monstrous efficiency which manages to combine cornering speeds with straight line speeds, a deadly combination in Suzuka. In Japan, an excellent performance was expected from the world champions, but the extent of Verstappen’s pole goes beyond predictions.

Even at Silverstone, a track vaguely similar to the Japanese one, the top two forces on Saturday were Red Bull and McLaren. At the time, however, Verstappen had gained two and a half tenths from his friend Norris, which became six tenths between the Suzuka corners, a gap close to 0.7%. It should be recognized that in Japan both McLaren drivers they didn’t put together the best ride, with the sum of Piastri’s best sectors being just over three tenths behind the Dutch champion. However, the two tenths achieved by Verstappen in the first sector alone, a great strength of the MCL60, remains a considerable gap.

The first response from Suzuka qualifying is that the technical directives did not affect Red Bull’s superiority, on a track where any problems with sprint speed and balance would have fully emerged. The difficulty instead lies in interpreting the merits to which the super performance of the world champions can be attributed. The RB19 continues to grow and develop. In Japan, the new fund fitted in Singapore is confirmed, but the large package of updates present in the car from Hungary should not be forgotten. On the other hand, the impression is that Verstappen puts a lot into himself on Suzuka’s Saturday. The Dutchman is in his natural habitat among the fast corners, unlike Perez who suffers more from his lack of harmony with the RB19 on the longer corners.

McLaren doesn’t miss a beat

Both McLaren drivers fail to put together the perfect lap, but the regret is minimal given the impossibility of attacking Verstappen. An encouraging sign is the success in containing the damage in the second sector, dominated by the two long straights, an indication that development work on aerodynamic efficiency is starting to bear fruit. In fact, the pilots mount the new beam-wing, while the rear wing is the maximum load one used at Zandvoort.

The best news is Piastri’s immediate harmony with the updates fitted to his car in Japan, expressing performances in line with those of Norris who had already tested the innovations in Singapore. It’s a McLaren that doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to car development, with upgrades that add performance without improving or worsening the drivers’ confidence. Ahead of the race, the British team can count on better management of degradation than Ferrari. Mercedes, which in the past was the biggest threat in terms of race pace, doesn’t seem to be making any progress at Suzuka and above all starts three rows further back.

Ferrari limits the damage

The Cavallino concludes qualifying in Suzuka with the knowledge that it has managed to extract the car’s potential. The role of third force on the Japanese track is not a negative result for Ferrari, considering the conditions in similar circumstances in previous races. The SF-23 pays for most of its delay on the bends in the first sector, where however it is in line with the Mercedes, on which it then builds its advantage in the second sector, making the most of the speed of the SF-23. The understeering nature of the post-summer Red little is suited to a severe front track like Suzuka. Ferrari therefore tried to shift the balance more towards the front, with Leclerc benefiting more from it than Sainz.

Despite a positive qualifying performance by the standards of the SF-23, the comparison with 2022 leaves no one indifferent. At Suzuka in one year Mercedes improved by four tenths, Red Bull by half a second while McLaren came close to a second and a half. Ferrari, on the other hand, is the only one of the top teams to worsen its time by two tenths since the last edition. Overall, however, the Red appears less nervous and unpredictable than that of a few months ago, but balance and stability are just some of the car’s problems. The other remains tire degradation, which can only be assessed during tomorrow’s race. However, positive news for the Cavallino is the approval of the new fund, confirmed in qualifying.

Positive and negative surprises

That the flying lap is not Mercedes’ strong point is not surprising, but the difficulties revealed so far by the Brackley team are not consistent with what we have seen during the year. Mercedes worked intensely to improve the set-up with which it presented itself on Friday. Both Russell and Hamilton talk about a big step forward on Saturday in terms of feel, but the W14 simply lacks performance, especially in the first sector. The hope is that better management of degradation will allow us to accumulate points in the race in the duel with Ferrari, which is increasingly threatening in the constructors’ standings.

Aston Martin surprises positively on the curves of the first sector, while in the last races the AMR23 had suffered in the fast corners, but the Silverstone team complains about a lot of time lost in the second intermediate. The big surprise of the day, however, is AlphaTauri, ninth and eleventh respectively with Tsunoda and Lawson. The AT04 is between fifth and sixth in both the first sectors of the track, not a bad performance for the bottom of the world rankings. The race will confirm whether the Singapore updates have guaranteed a major leap forward in performance for the Faenza car.