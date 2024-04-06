Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they demonstrated that the problem in Australia was isolated by conquering the pole position a Suzukain the fourth match of 2024 F1 World Championship. In the Japanese Grand Prix, the front row is also all Red Bull, with Sergio Perez second, just 66 thousandths behind his teammate. The World Champion Team in fact dominated the Japanese qualifications while the Ferrari she didn't go beyond fourth place with Carlos Sainz 485 thousandths from pole, while the other red car Charles Leclerc had to settle for eighth place, also beaten by Fernando Alonso (fifth), Oscar Piastri (sixth) e Lewis Hamilton (seventh).

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:28.197 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:28.263 3 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 1:28.489 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28.682 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:28.686 6 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 1:28.760 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.766 8 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.786 9 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.008 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:29.413 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:29.472 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:29.494 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:29.593 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:29.714 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:29.816 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30.024 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:30.119 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.131 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:30.139 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:30.143 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen took his fourth pole position of the season in the Japanese Grand Prix with a time of 1'28″197almost seven tenths faster than the previous year.

He thought about undermining his leadership Sergio Perez, who approached alone 66 thousandths. Red Bull thus monopolized the front row with ease, with Verstappen getting his 36th career pole. Lando Norris he scored the third time in 1'28″489 with McLaren and on the starting grid he starts alongside Carlos Sainz.

In fact, Ferrari seems to have favored the race, settling for a poor qualifying, also considering the eighth position Charles Leclerc with the second Ferrari, demonstrating difficulty in interpreting the car.

