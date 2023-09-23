In F1 qualifying Japanese Grand Prix on the track Of Suzuka Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they are back to dominate the scene. The Dutch driver won his ninth pole position of the year, making it unreachable in the seasonal rankings. This is the second pole position record in his career, after having achieved several 10 in 2021. With this results, Max reaches the 29th pole position in total in his career, thus equaling Juan Manuel Fangio in the general ranking of pole positions in the specialty. Next to him in the front row is the Oscar Piastri’s McLaren while the Ferrari they got the 4th half with Charles Leclerc and the 6th with Carlos Sainz.

Qualifying results F1 JAPAN 2023, pole position STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:28.877 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:29.458 +0.581 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:29.493 +0.616 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.542 +0.665 5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:29.650 +0.773 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.850 +0.973 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.908 +1,031 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:30.219 +1,342 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 1:30.303 +1,426 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30.560 +1,683 11 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 1:30.508 +1,631 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:30.509 +1,632 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:30.537 +1,660 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:30.586 +1,709 15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.665 +1,788 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:31.049 +2,172 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:31.181 +2,304 18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:31.299 +2,422 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:31.398 +2,521 NC 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes DNF The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team have dominated qualifying at Suzuka, achieving pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. Verstappen set an impressive time of 1’28″877 in Q3, leading by more than half a second Oscar Piastri And Lando Norris from the McLaren.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari came fourth almost 7 tenths from poleWhile Sergio Perez, the other Red Bull driver, finished fifth. There Mercedes he had a difficult day, with Lewis Hamilton seventh e George Russell eighth. Yuki Tsunoda got ninth place, and Fernando Alonso he is tenth.

In qualifying, Liam Lawson he narrowly missed out on Q3 and finished in eleventh place, followed by the Alpine by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo finished 16th, Zhou Guanyu 19th, while Lance Stroll And Nico Hulkenberg with Aston Martins and the others Haas they placed next. The rookie of the Williams, Logan Sargeantcloses the grid after an accident during qualifying.

In the end, Leclerc, Zhou and Bottas I’m under investigation for alleged violations of the Race Director’s instructions regarding the maximum time allowed for a lap, which could lead to changes in the starting grid before Sunday’s race.

F1 2023 JAPAN GP TIMETABLE SKY, NOW and TV8

07.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, postponed to 16.30 on TV8)

