The starting grid is defined, but the Japanese Grand Prix is ​​a story yet to be written. The magnificent Suzuka track is known for putting tires to the test, generating a high level of degradation which will lead to differences in race pace emerging. The ball passes to the strategists, who in Japan will have to study the best tire combination for the overall time, while also paying attention to the track position. Simone BerraChief Engineer of Pirelli, presents the scenarios on the eve of the race.

Mario Isola on Friday hinted at a greater degradation than expected, anticipating a two-stop race. It will be like this?

“Yes, this is confirmed. The high temperatures of these days, which we also expect to have during the race, have led to more thermal degradation. We also know that Suzuka is a demanding track with harsh asphalt on the tyres. This leads to high degradation, which pushes teams towards the two-stop strategy, which at least on paper is the fastest.”

What are the most plausible options?

“Some teams have two new hards, while others have two sets of mediums. There are a few options that might work. From our deterministic simulations, the fastest strategy involves using the hard one, which has shown greater thermal resilience than the other two. Therefore we expect the best strategy to be soft-hard-hard, with a window for the first stop between 13 and 19 laps, while the second will be around laps 31-37. Starting with the soft tire allows for extra grip compared to the medium and hard ones. The starting straight is quite long and even turn 1 can be approached with a different trajectory, making overtaking possible. Starting with the soft tire can therefore give you an advantage.”

“An alternative strategy could be to start on medium, switch to hard and then switch to soft with a low fuel load. It’s very close in terms of time and is inviting for teams that don’t have two sets of hard new ones at their disposal. There is talk of a first stop very close to the other option, between the 14th and 20th lap, and then stopping again between the 37th and 43rd lap”.

“On paper there is a third two-stop strategy that could work well. It’s about starting on the soft, doing a fairly long stint on the hard and then returning to the soft with a low fuel load. The first stop has a similar window to the others, we are talking about 13-19 laps, and then stops the second time around the 40th lap. We consider the one-stop strategy to be worse. On paper it is around three seconds slower, but it requires a lot of tire management and you need to extend the first fraction a lot on the soft, and then do an equally long stint on the hard. The pit stop window in this case is between the 18th and 25th laps. From what we have seen in recent days, the soft and medium tires are very close, not so much in terms of pure performance but rather of degradation. They have a very similar wheelbase and we can say that they are almost interchangeable, as they have close thermal degradation. The hard one, on the other hand, is a step forward in terms of degradation.”

How important is track position? Can we get caught up in the anxiety of the undercut or is it better to follow our own strategy?

“The undercut in Suzuka is very powerful. Given the high degradation, stopping earlier is an advantage. However, this means that you then have to manage a longer stint than the person who stops after you, who at that point has to overtake you. Some teams did some tests on Friday and realized that they struggled to follow those in front of them, because it disturbed their flows. This occurs especially in the first sector: with many changes of direction with high-speed corners, this ruins the race of those behind and worsens the degradation compared to those traveling in free air. It is therefore not a given that he goes longer with the stop to have a performance advantage at the end, then easily manages to overtake those in front of him. This is precisely because following someone is difficult, you lose aerodynamic load, you slide more and this causes more overheating.”

Where is tire management concentrated?

“Here you have to manage both axes. Obviously the rear is dominant, but the front must also be managed. It’s a severe circuit on both axes. The front is well managed in the first sector with high-speed direction changes, while the rear is preserved in traction corners. We are therefore talking about the exit of Turn 9, the hairpin of Turn 11 and the last chicane.”

At Zandvoort as at Suzuka on Friday we saw Verstappen lift his foot a lot to manage the tire in those fast corners where he could go much faster. Why does no one replicate this strategy at the same level?

“I think Verstappen can even afford it, having such a fast car compared to the others. Thanks to this performance advantage over the cars following him, he can manage the tire a lot. Tomorrow he will be able to calmly manage his race strategy without worrying about those around him, it’s a question of performance. I think other teams and other drivers would do it too if they had the same car conditions.”