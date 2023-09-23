On the occasion of the Japanese Grand Prix, Lenovo, the main sponsor of the event, commissioned the Pininfarina design studio to create a trophy with a technological and extremely particular character.

The result is an elegant concept which, as explained by Pininfarina, is based on the design of the air intakes of a Formula 1 car. The interesting aspect is that this trophy has technological aspects that make it different from any previous award , as it also incorporates technology that will come alive when the driver interacts with it on the podium.

The Japanese GP trophy Photo by: Lenovo

The trophy features a special area located on the outside, with circular indicator lights that flash when lifted to guide racers to the right spot. When the driver interacts with this touch-sensitive area, the trophy will come to life showing the colors of the flag of the nation of the person who stood on the podium. Clearly the awards will be specifically scheduled before the celebrations, so as to respect the order of arrival.

Philip Marchington, executive creative director of corporate marketing at Lenovo, said: “As a leading technology company, we have challenged ourselves to find a way to incorporate the smartest technology into trophies in a way that has never been done before to elevate the podium experience.”

Pininfarina is an iconic design studio that has collaborated with numerous leading automakers, including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, GM, Lancia and Maserati. Paolo Trevisan, Vice President of Design at Pininfarina who worked on the trophy, said the company was honored to contribute to this new idea.

The Japanese GP trophy Photo by: Lenovo

“For Pininfarina, with its unrivaled heritage rooted in automotive tradition, it is an honor to be part of the history of Formula 1 with this innovative technological trophy, created for a partner like Lenovo, who shares our deep passion,” he said.

This trophy will then also be used during the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, of which Lenovo is the main sponsor as in Japan.