Race results, ranking and order of arrival Japanese F1 Grand Prixwhere the victory came from Max Verstappen and the third Red Bull double out of four races played at the start of the season. Without the glitch in Australia, Verstappen would probably have dominated that race too. TO Suzuka the script was the same as the Bahrain GP And Saudi Arabiawith the victory coming by starting and dominating from pole position, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and to Ferrari's Carlos Sainzcurrently significantly more competitive than his teammate Charles Leclerc, who settled for a fourth place finish. The future Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton instead he did not go beyond 9th place.

F1 race Japan 2024, results

Max Verstappen Rediscovered his form after retiring in Australia with an authoritative drive to victory during Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, taking the checkered flag ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez of Red Bull et al Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Red Bull achieved their third double in four races in Japan

Verstappen dominated the race from start to finish while all the others had to deal with the track's difficulties in tire management and with a accident on the first lap involving Daniel Ricciardo of RB and Alex Albon of Williams. There third victory in four races disputed has become almost a matter of course, like the Red Bull double which is unattainable for everyone.

Verstappen won the race in Japan from pole position

Carlos Sainzwinner of the Australian Grand Prix, seemed to be the only one able to keep up with the Red Bulls and in the final moments of the race he benefited from fresher tires to overtake Lando Norris of McLaren and his teammate Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque was thus only able to defend fourth place from the attacks McLaren by Lando Norris, who finished behind but ahead of an excellent finish Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz with Ferrari on the podium in Japan behind the Red Bulls

In fact, the Spaniard inserted himself between the two McLarens and managed to keep them behind as well Mercedes Of George Russell And Lewis Hamiltoneighth and ninth respectively at the finish line.

F1 podium JAPAN 2024 race

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

F1 GP JAPAN 2024 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 53 1:54:23.566 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 53 +12.535s 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 53 +20.866s 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 53 +26.522s 5 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 53 +29.700s 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 53 +44.272s 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 53 +45.951s 8 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 53 +47.525s 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 +48.626s 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 52 +1 lap 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 52 +1 lap 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 52 +1 lap 13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 52 +1 lap 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 52 +1 lap 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 52 +1 lap 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 52 +1 lap 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 52 +1 lap NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 12 DNF NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 0 DNF NC 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 0 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Japanese GP

Read also:

→ 2024 F1 Calendar

→ 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings

→ Formula 1 timetables

→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!