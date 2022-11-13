Title in his pocket for several weeks, in a race that had little value for him, if not statistical, Max Verstappen seemed to return what we saw until the end of 2021.

Fast, very fast on the track, but not very mature. All seasoned by a radio team on fire towards the team after the race, after having received several times the indication to hand over the position to Sergio Perez, who is fighting for second place in the World Championship with Charles Leclerc.

Engineer: “Max, on the final lap, if you don’t pass Fernando, could you let Checo pass? Let Checo pass.”

Engineer: “Don’t worry about the DRS, let Checo through”.

Engineer: “Max, please let Checo through.”

At that point the checkered flag is exposed and Verstappen does not give the position to Perez. Once he crosses the finish line, Max’s engineer comes back to talk to his pilot.

Engineer: “Max, what happened?”.

At that point, Verstappen opens the radio and, in a tone between annoyed and angry, declares: “I already told you last time. You guys don’t ask me anything like that anymore, ok? clear enough? I have given my reasons and continue to support them. “

At the end of the race, on Sky’s microphones, Verstappen increased the dose by talking about what happened in the last laps, effectively blocking the possibility of arriving in Abu Dhabi with Perez still second and with a few points ahead of Leclerc.

“Regarding the final situation with Perez, I had already discussed that before we came here to Sao Paulo. I had my reasons for doing so. Obviously I understand his disappointment, but they must also understand the reasons that led me not to give him the position. It’s not the first time this has happened. But it doesn’t matter. Let’s look ahead and I think it was very important to sit down together and discuss it. Now let’s look ahead. If Checo needs help in Abu Dhabi, I’ll give it to him. “

During his race, to be precise in the early stages, Max also became the protagonist of a maneuver at turn 2 in which he ended up colliding with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W13 in a 2021 remake from all points of view.

“I don’t understand why they gave me the penalty. I was on the outside of Turn 1, then (Lewis) didn’t give me room. We were fighting side by side. He didn’t give me room and it was clear that we would collide. caught with the wheels. My race, however, was not good, we had no pace “.

In short, according to Max, it was Hamilton’s fault, although the commissioners assessed his maneuver as irregular. But accompanying a weekend to forget was also the performance of an unrecognizable RB18. For months, one of the strengths of the Austrian car has been tire management. At Interlagos, on the other hand, it was the weak point which, apparently, goes beyond a perfect balance and set-up.

“Even today we had a lot of degradation. Every time I tried to push we had no grip. So it was a very difficult race. We have always done well in tire management, but for some reason this weekend has not gone well and we will have to understand for which reason. More than a set-up problem, but we will analyze everything tonight “, concluded the 2-time world champion.