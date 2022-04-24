It rains, perhaps for the whole race. In Imola the umbrellas are already open because the cataracts of the sky have opened. The GP of Emilia Romagna will be conditioned by the water so all the strategies that the teams had prepared have been thrown away to reschedule the race.

According to Meteo France forecasts, there is a 60% chance that at 15:00 it will continue to rain until the end of the race.

The start, therefore, should take place with full wet Cinturato tires and it will be interesting to see if the very prudent race director, Niels Wittich, decides for a stationary start or with the safety car, considering the visibility that the drivers will have according to the water that will be on the track.

We remind you that the cross over for the transition from full wet (blue) to intermediate (green) is around 1’30 ”. Max Verstappen who will start from pole position with Red Bull starts with the favors of the prediction, but it is good to point out that Ferrari is very competitive if the conditions are clear: it goes strong both with the full wets and with the intermediates, while it suffers when the situation becomes uncertain between the two types of Cinturato tires.