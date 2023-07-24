He started 13th and finished 13th, but Daniel Ricciardo was among the great protagonists of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Although no points were scored, the race of the new AlphaTauri driver gave several ideas and a first flash of a driver who seems totally recovered from the terrible two years spent in McLaren between 2021 and 2022.

Ricciardo was immediately unlucky. Collided at the start by Guan Yu Zhou, author of a horror start and, if possible, even worse braking, Ricciardo ended up hitting Esteban Ocon and causing him to carve into the sister car, Pierre Gasly’s Alpine A523, putting them both out of contention at the first corner.

The innocent Australian managed to restart, but from last position and with a damaged floor. At that point, however, he didn’t lose heart and, on the contrary, managed to take advantage of some clean air to push and get back on the group, starting his comeback.

“It all happened in the early stages of the race. We got hit from behind in the first corner. So I found myself at the back of the grid. Then I got stuck behind some kind of train with Sergeant and a few others. I knew that with the, shall we say, dirty air, even with these new cars, this circuit is definitely difficult to follow. But as soon as the others went into the pits I felt the tire grip was coming back. So I thought, ‘Ok, let’s see what we can do with the clean air’. And it got better.”

“Then we pitted relatively early. And I think we were sent back into the traffic. At that point I thought: ‘Yeah, whatever we can do, let’s try to have some free air and…’. Because it’s so difficult to pass. And we were struggling a bit with the top speed. This weekend, therefore, we tried to adopt a definitive strategy. And I felt good with the tyres, which lose grip very quickly due to the high temperatures. But then I felt that I could do it. That’s why I decided to go for the mediums as well. And since that’s where we started. So… Apart from the first corner, which wasn’t my fault, I thought the race was very good.”

Having had clean air for part of the race allowed Ricciardo to better understand the AT04 and try to interpret it to get the best out of it.

“Yes, it was very important to race with clean air up front. I think it would have been a much more likely daunting race. And yes, like you said, maybe there are still a lot of questions to answer. So, having the pace, the free air and, you know, making some mistakes, learning from those, knowing what to like and what not with the car, I think I learned a lot from the race.”

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“And honestly, the fact that I haven’t done a distance race in eight months, especially in this area, is one of the hardest things, but it’s one of the biggest smiles I have right now. It felt really good on the track.”

The awareness of having returned to the Daniel Ricciardo seen between Red Bull Racing and Renault prompted the native of Perth to consider the final result and what it could have been without the collision suffered by Guan Yu Zhou.

“I think if we had stayed in our place at the start, we could have fought for a points finish. I looked at the car at the end of the race, we just had a small damage at the end of the diffuser. But the team told me that everything was pretty much fine. And everything looked fine to me too. I’d like to say that without the crash I could have dropped a second per lap, but I think the car was pretty much fine.”

“I’ve improved session after session, I’ve always gained something and that’s the most encouraging thing. For some reason, last year, I felt McLaren wasn’t speaking my language, and they certainly spoke Lando’s. He knows how to get the most out of that car.”

“But yes, I felt like I had some kind of stall and it was difficult to get out of it. That’s why the rest period and the team change was probably the best thing for me. And yes, the only thing I can ask of myself is to progress and be open to learning new things. This is also important,” concluded the AlphaTauri rider.