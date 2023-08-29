As part of the traditional presentation conference for the Italian Grand Prix, ACI president Angelo Sticchi Damiani spoke above all of the future, given that the Monza stage in the Formula 1 world calendar is guaranteed until 2025, “We’re in a hurry – he said underlined Sticchi Damiani – I have to sit down at the table with Liberty Media as soon as possible, there are two years left before the expiry of the contract and as you know, the practice provides for the negotiations to start two years earlier”.

The message launched by the president of ACI is aimed at those who supervise the works required at the Monza racetrack in order to continue hosting Formula 1. The redevelopment interventions, requested for some time by Stefano Domenicali to keep up with the needs of Liberty Media, they were supposed to start the day after the Italian Grand Prix, but as was communicated today, the operations should start in the month of November.

“We are examining the proposals of 14 companies that have offered – explained Sticchi Damiani – in a short time which ones will be invited to proceed will be defined, we expect to receive the offers by mid-October and by the end of the month we should have the winning company. Realistically, we imagine that work can begin in November”. The interventions will be aimed above all at the underpasses, with the creation of a new passage and the redevelopment of the two already existing ones, as well as various interventions on the entrance road from the Vedano gate.

“A circuit must be safe and must have a history – reiterated Sticchi Damiani – but it must also have the capacity to offer, a form of hospitality in step with the times in order to therefore be able to imagine a leap in quality. We are also working for the approval of other projects in the pipeline, such as the roofing of the pits, new grandstands with services in line with the times, and the recovery of the elevated track, one of the most iconic points of the Monza circuit”.

“The centenary year of the Monza circuit has come to an end, and it has been an exciting year”, added the ACI president. But with regard to the initiatives that should have taken place to pay homage to the one hundred years of the racetrack, between the 2022 Italian GP and the weekend that will start on Friday, there was very little that was exciting.