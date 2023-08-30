A unique opportunity for the public at the 94th Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on the weekend of 3 September.

The Fan Zone inside the Brianza plant, which hosts the fifteenth round of the World Championship which sees the SF-23s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz involved, will be enriched by the display of the Ferrari 499P winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 296 GT3 which put his signature on the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

Fans will therefore be able to admire live two cars that made their debut in competitions from the 2023 season and have already entered the annals of endurance racing, in a weekend that will see Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi – who will bring the trophy won at Le Mans as a dowry – and Antonio Fuoco guests in the garage and hospitality of the Scuderia Ferrari.

In the area reserved for the public, the Hypercar with which the Prancing Horse returned to the top class of the FIA ​​WEC, half a century after its last appearance, will be in the spotlight, a hybrid four-wheel drive prototype that has won as many podiums.

A brilliant roadmap for the Ferrari – AF Corse team in which the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the Centenary stands out, celebrated on 11 June by the 499P number 51 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, in a weekend enriched by the Hyperpole of teammates who share the twin car number 50, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen.

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser Photo by: 24h Nurburgring

Also on static display will be the Ferrari 296 GT3 of the Frikadelli Racing Team which on 21 May won the famous 24 Hours on the German track on the Northern Ring in front of over 235,000 spectators, bringing the Maranello marque to the top step of the podium with drivers David Pittard, Felipe Laser, Nick Catsburg and Earl Bamber.

The car that made its début in January at Daytona, derived from series production – the starting point is the Ferrari 296 GTB – achieved its first success at the Nürburgring in one of the most famous and historic endurance races on an international level.

The Monza Fan Zone will be set up between the straight opposite the pit lane and that of the ring of the High Speed ​​track; the area will open from 2 pm on Thursday 31 August until Sunday 3 September, with free access, exclusively from viale Mirabello (from Friday entry will be reserved for holders of a ticket for the GP).