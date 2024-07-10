ACI Italia is convinced that Ferrari can be competitive in the Italian GP scheduled for Monza on September 1. In the poster that was presented in recent days, it is clear that at the entrance to the new Prima Variante there is Charles Leclerc with the SF-24 ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, leader of the championship.

It is an evocative manifesto that recalls in particular the Prancing Horse team of next year, when Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc in going to Maranello, but it also relaunches the success of the seven-time world champion at Silverstone after a race that has already entered the history of racing.

Monza is preparing to offer a more modern challenge theater after the works that were completed faster than expected. The poster shows the First Variant that has been partially revised in the design and slightly enlarged…

“It is with great pride that we present the poster for the 95th Italian Grand Prix in Monza after a very demanding and also painful year for the works that were carried out at the Autodromo Nazionale, works made complicated by external factors such as adverse weather and other technical complications – is the comment of the president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani –. But we made it 4 days ahead of the deadline set by the International Federation, or 60 days before the Grand Prix”.

“The success is due to the commitment of Sias, the Bacchi company, the director of the works, Professor Maurizio Crispino, ACI Progei and the General Manager of the Autodromo, Alfredo Scala. This joint effort has definitively removed all doubts about maintaining the time commitment. This year our fans, teams and drivers will be able to be welcomed in a renovated, more modern and safer autodromo”.