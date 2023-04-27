Something is finally moving to protect the Italian GP. Yesterday in Rome there was the first institutional meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport between Minister Matteo Salvini, the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, the Municipality of Monza and Aci.

The drumming of Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, in repeating in the press that the Monza racetrack must adapt its structures to the standards that the Circus requires, underlining that “… the F1 calendar is a world of competition and it is essential that there are projects that are up to it, at a time when supply is greater than demand. I look forward to seeing the proposals that will be presented to us in the coming months”

The President of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, after having launched signs of serious concern for the Italian match, yesterday expressed his satisfaction with the meeting that took place at MIT: “We are particularly satisfied with this first technical comparison together with all the parties involved and in particular the openness of Minister Salvini to guarantee the future of the plant within the Formula 1 calendar even after the 2025 deadline”.

The future of the Italian GP at Monza after 2025 is being discussed Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Matteo Salvini took to the field with the intention of saving Monza, aware that Formula 1 has no intention of abandoning the “temple of speed” as long as the Brianza racetrack is able to offer spectators those essential services which, however, last year they were not guaranteed, sparking strong protests from the paying public.

The times to carry out the works are very tight, but the goal is to complete the works by the end of 2024 before the expiry of the contract which will have to be re-discussed.