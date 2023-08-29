Pirelli today unveiled the “Tifone”, the trophy that will be awarded to the first three drivers who cross the finish line of the 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix to be held this weekend at the Monza International Circuit.

The cup, even if it is good to call it a work of art, being the result of the work of the Italian artist Ruth Beraha, is inspired by the shape of an exhaust from a Formula 1 single-seater, but also by Greek mythology. The name is taken from a mythological figure, a giant son of Gea, characterized by extraordinary strength and 100 snakes on his head.

The trophy was born as a commission from Pirelli and the Pirelli HangarBicocca contemporary art museum, but it has the particularity of being a work of art created with sophisticated methods. We are talking about the creation and cutting in 3D and the workings of craftsmen specialized in welding, polishing, assembly and gilding.

The Pirelli Trophy for the Italian GP Photo by: Pirelli

“When I started studying Formula 1, I quickly realized that technology is a fundamental part of the sport,” commented Ruth Beraha.

“I wanted to pay homage to it and therefore I looked inside the car for a visual element from which to start. I identified the manifolds which have an extremely organic shape. From the pipes of the exhaust system, I then came to imagine snakes”.

“The trophy is like a creature tamed when the winner of the race holds it in his hand, but which remains potentially always threatening and capable of putting everything back into play”.

Pirelli has therefore commissioned the trophy from an artist for the third consecutive year. It happened in 2021, with the artist Alice Ronchi designing the cups for the Made in Italy and Emilia ROmagna Grand Prix in Imola. It also happened last year for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix: on that occasion it was Patrick Tuttofuoco who created the triofei.

“Tifone” will be presented during the Pirelli Tires Talk, an event reserved for the press to be held in the Pirelli Hot Laps garage (in pits 7 and 8) during the first free practice session of the Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held on Friday 1 September from 13:30 to 14:30.

The artist who created the trophies and Enrico Gualtieri, director of the Scuderia Ferrari Power Unit Area, will take part in the event.

