Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur and the Formula 2 and Formula 3 drivers will inaugurate the Fan Zone of the 2024 Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Thursday. The area, set up between the straight opposite the pits and the High Speed ​​ring, is scheduled to open at 1 pm, free admission, access exclusively from Viale Mirabello (entrance G).

The appointment with the Cavallino manager is set for 3:40 p.m., while the pilots of the two training series will be on stage from 4 to 5 p.m. Also on Thursday, a special moment dedicated to the citizens is planned with the Brass Band Vogo Beat (municipality of Monza) and with the Danzart school (municipality of Biassono). Zoran Filicic and Fjona Cakalli will coordinate the intense activity of the Fan Zone stage for all four days of opening.

The atmosphere will be kept warm by the various DJs who will take turns at the console for a soundtrack that will have the fans singing all day long. The main event will be on Saturday evening, when Tommy Vee will take to the stage (18.15-19).

Fan zone, Italian GP Photo by: Motorsport.com

From Friday, other F1 protagonists will take to the Fan Zone stage. The calendar of meetings foresees that on the day dedicated to free practice, the drivers of Racing Bulls (10.50), Williams (11.45), Stake Sauber and McLaren (11.55) will alternate, followed by Aston Martin and Alpine (12.05).

In the afternoon it will be the turn of the team principals of Haas, Ayao Komatsu (14.45) and Stake-Sauber, Alessandro Alunni Bravi (16.35). Saturday morning it will be the turn of the drivers of Red Bull and Haas (10.20), Mercedes (10.30), while the Ferrari drivers will be on stage at 10.40.

From Friday, access will be allowed only to those who have a ticket for the days of the GP. Tickets can be purchased on the websites monzanet.it and ticketone.it.

The big new feature this year in the Fan Zone will be a live artistic performance that will last all four days coordinated by the historic Milanese street artist Kayone, who for the occasion has brought together some of the best Street Art and Graffiti Writing artists who will take turns to interpret the F1 of the future on three-meter by three-meter canvases, creating a choral work that has as its theme the path towards sustainability that Formula 1. At the end of the event, the work will be donated to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

In the Fan Zone you can also admire the Supercars that starred on the track in the Pirelli Hot Laps, the Historic Cars and the Monza Driving Experience vehicles. A space will be dedicated to the local idol Vittorio Brambilla (1937-2001) who raced in 74 F1 GPs, taking his only victory in the deluge of Zeltweg in Austria in 1975: the 1976 March 761 will be on display.

For the littlest fans there will be mini karts and inflatables, plus other surprises to discover!

There will also be space for the Talk Italian Talent which will see the promises of Italian motor racing take to the stage: Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes driver, representative of ACI Team Italia, Leonardo Fornaroli and Gabriele Minì, also representative of ACI Team Italia, who are fighting for the Formula 3 title. The appointment is Saturday 31 August starting at 5 pm.