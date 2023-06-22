Less than three months from the weekend that will see Formula 1 cars back on track at the Monza circuit, it is still possible to buy a ticket for fans who dream of attending the event live.

The race, now in its 94th edition, is scheduled from 1 to 3 September at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and, after the cancellation of Imola due to the tragic floods in May, it has remained the only Italian stage of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship .

From 12 on Thursday 22 June, more seats will be available, over 15,000, along the Biassono, Roggia, Lesmo, Serraglio, Ascari grandstands, the steps of the Parabolica and the lawn. The purchase is possible on the official website of the track, monzanet.it, as well as on ticketone.it.

Of the tickets available so far for Sunday, the total sale has already reached 95%.

The opening of sales had already been scheduled well in advance at the end of 2022, thanks to the commitment of the ACI Sport organization, in order to meet the requests from fans and commercial partners that arrived the day after last season’s appointment , when the centenary of the track was also celebrated.