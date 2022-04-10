The Australian Grand Prix went on file with the victory obtained by Charles Leclerc and the first escape in the World Championship. But beyond that, there are many issues that deserve to be discussed. Among these, there is one related to the ways in which the drivers must stay behind the Safety Car when the safety car is called to intervene.

Before the third race of the season, the race management had let the drivers know that, in the event of a Safety Car intervention, it would be forbidden to run alongside the car in front, therefore it would have been noticed and subsequently punished by them.

The Safety Car was sent to the track during the Grand Prix at Albert Park to allow the marshals to remove Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin AMR22, which had crashed moments before after crashing into a wall.

In the laps behind the safety car, Mick Schumacher nearly hit Yuki Tsunoda, the driver who was in front of him at the time, and was intent on warming up the tires while waiting for the restart. The race marshals noticed the episode but evaluated it as a race episode, without giving any penalty to Schumacher, nor to Tsunoda.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Schumacher, although he flanked and passed Tsunoda, did so to avoid a rear-end collision that would also have been particularly dangerous for both of them. Furthermore, with the new measures being adopted in Australia, what happened is not unusual, although it was very dangerous.

At the end of the race, the commissioners underlined that in the next meetings between the drivers and the FIA ​​race directors, the parties involved will still have to discuss the behavior to be kept in the Safety Car regime precisely in light of the episode that saw the Haas F1 team driver. touch the rear-end collision in Tsunoda.

“No driver has violated the regulation. However, it is clear that the speed and braking ability of the F1 cars, especially while trying to keep the tires in the required temperature windows, conflict with the separation of 10 cars in length. to be kept behind the Safety Car as traditionally specified by the regulations “.

“This must be a point of discussion in future briefings between pilots and stewards to ensure that pilots are collectively in agreement on how best to face this challenge, before an unfortunate accident occurs.”