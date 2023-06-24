Auatria, Vienna.- The barrage of criticism of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez continues to increase after his participation in the Canadian Grand Prix finishing sixth by starting in twelfth for his third elimination in ‘Qualy 2’ for the third consecutive chapter in the Formula One season.

Now the Italian businessman, Flavio Briatore, who was director of the Renault team from 2002 to 2009, sent harsh comments to the Mexican for not being up to the task of his RB19, which shows that the car is not everything, the driver must also knowing how to handle it as staged by Max Verstappen, who for the tenth time dominated the competition from start to finish.

«’Checo’ Pérez must be up to the RB19. The usual absolute supremacy of a pilot, Max Verstappen, was staged at the Canadian Grand Prix. His partner. ‘Checo’ Pérez, was left far behind, showing that not only the car must be good, but the driver must also be up to the task”, stated Flavio Briatore.

“On Sunday we saw the three greatest Formula One champions on the podium, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on the podium. They really are the best, amazing talents. Then everyone else comes,” he added.

Faced with the uncertainty about his possible departure from the Austrian team, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez can rest assured that, through Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull Racing, and Christian Horner, CEO of the team, his permanence for at least this season has been confirmed.

Helmut Marko “We take luxury issues seriously. Sergio Pérez, soberly, has done the job that we expect him to do. He should help win the constructors’ championship and the current standings prove him right. He has also shown that he can win races when he is at his best’.

For his part, Hornet stated: “He is second in the World Championship at the moment, he is the only other driver who has won races, two besides Max (Verstappen). We need to support him during this period and I am sure that he will soon find his way again.”