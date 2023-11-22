In a few days the scenarios change, the times change but certain elements remain the same. From the thousand lights of glittering Las Vegas we move on to the sunset of Abu Dhabi, illuminated by the artificial lights that make the setting of Marina Bay shine, the last act of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

After a transfer lasting just over 13,000 kilometres, Formula 1 is thus starting to conclude the season, in what is a challenge for both the teams and the drivers, given the time difference encountered in less than two weeks, for something else after a weekend undermined by unexpected events like the one in Las Vegas. The Yas Marina track, in fact, will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend for the fifteenth time which, since its introduction, has often been the last stage of the season.

Furthermore, on four occasions it decided the assignment of the title, namely in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2021. This year the games are already assigned, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominating a championship that has now ended several weeks ago, but the final event of the season in reality still reserves numerous open battles, such as the one for fourth place in the drivers’ classification and for seventh position in the constructors’ classification.

“In 2021 the track has been modified in some points which have made it faster and more streamlined, also creating greater opportunities for overtaking, as seen in the last two editions. Yas Marina is placed in the lower part of the severity scale in terms of concerns the tyres, although the vertical loads exerted in particular on the front axle are significant. For this event we have confirmed the softest possible trio of compounds, composed of C3 as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft. It is the same chosen last year but also for the Las Vegas race, a confirmation of the versatility of the compounds currently available”, explained Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Manager.

As in previous years, Pirelli will bring the following compounds to the city track located in Yas Marina:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

This is the softest possible choice by the Italian company which is the sole supplier of Formula 1 tyres: the 2023 range made by Pirelli goes from C0, the hardest compound which will be eliminated for next year, up to C5, the softest .

Furthermore, in the week following the Grand Prix, the teams will have a day of testing available to collect useful data for the next season. The car intended for tire work will be able to fit ten sets: one of C1, one of C2, two of C5, three of C4 and the same number of C3. Instead, the single-seater reserved for young drivers, i.e. those who have contested a maximum of two Grands Prix in Formula 1, can be equipped with two sets of C3 and the same number of C5, as well as four sets of C4.

The tires on the track

Almost all the teams chose to start on the Mediums in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen, Leclerc and Perez – on the podium, in that order – all made just one stop, stopping between the sixteenth and twenty-first laps to pass at Hard.

The track is made up of 16 corners, combined with some fast sections, including the 1.2 kilometer straight between turns 5 and 6. Changes to the 2021 circuit have shortened its length to 5.28 kilometres.

Lewis Hamilton is the driver with the most successes (5) in this Grand Prix, followed by Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel (3 each). Mercedes and Red Bull are the most successful teams in the United Arab Emirates: six first places each.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 22.0 psi

Rear: 20.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -2.00°