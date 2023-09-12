The 2023 Formula 1 season restarts after finishing the period in Europe and does so with the 16th round of the World Championship, the Singapore Grand Prix.

Pirelli will bring the following compounds to Marina Bay:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

This is the most extreme possible choice by the Italian company. In fact, let’s remember that the 2023 range created for this Formula 1 World Championship goes from C0 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softest one.

The tires on the track

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place at night starting at 8pm local time. The high humidity, high temperatures and the difficulty in dispersing heat due to the walls that surround the track make the race very physically demanding for the drivers.

The layout has been changed: the section between turns 16 and 19 has in fact become a long straight of approximately 397 metres. The change reduced the number of corners from 23 to 19 and the total length of the track to 4,940 km (compared to the previous 5,063 km). The laps to be covered in the race will be 62, one more than the last edition.

The Marina Bay circuit is characterized by the presence of many elements – stripes and manholes – which distinguish the roads used by public traffic, which can vary the level of grip of the asphalt in some points, especially in case of rain.

The one-stop is clearly the favourite, also because the time lost in the pit stop (around 28″) is the highest of the season, together with that of Imola. The hardest compound available is usually, in dry conditions, the great protagonist of the race.

As with other street circuits, grid position is usually crucial to achieving a good finish under the checkered flag, given the limited overtaking opportunities. The result of the qualifications is often reflected in the final one.

Last year the start of the race was postponed by an hour due to a storm that hit Marina Bay a few minutes before the grid opened. The single-seaters began the race on intermediate tires and then switched, in conjunction with a Virtual Safety Car, to Medium and Soft.

The first edition of the Singapore Grand Prix was held in 2008. Since then it has been raced on the Marina Bay track a further 12 times, with the exception of the two-year period 2020-2021, due to the pandemic. Five drivers achieved success in this race: Sebastian Vettel (5), Lewis Hamilton (4), Fernando Alonso (2), Nico Rosberg and Sergio Perez (1 each). The teams with the most victories are Mercedes and Red Bull (4) while Ferrari is the one that has put a driver in pole position the most times (6).

Singapore GP: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport section: “The final phase of this long season kicks off in Singapore, which will take Formula 1 to race on three continents and 16 time zones. The Grand Prix in the city-state of Singapore was the first to take place under artificial light, opening a path that was then followed – in whole or in part – by other races. From a technical point of view, the Marina Bay track is a typical city track, very tortuous (there are 19 curves, many at 90° C) and with very few escape routes: even a small mistake can be paid dearly.”

“From an aerodynamic point of view, the characteristics of the track require the choice of a high-load configuration. This year an important innovation makes its debut on the track, determined by a series of building interventions in the Marina Bay area: the section originally between turns 16 and 19 it has in fact become a straight line almost 400 meters long. The modification will certainly make the circuit faster, both because the total length drops below five kilometers and because it will be decidedly more streamlined.”

“It needs to be assessed whether the change will have an impact on the strategies, also because – at least on paper – an opportunity for overtaking could also have been created, which until now was very difficult unless you had a large margin of advantage in terms of performance “.

“The stress on the tires is not particularly high in terms of loads while particular attention must be given to the management of the rear axle, which is put to the test during traction when exiting slow corners. The temperatures are usually quite high and constant, being Singapore a few kilometers (about 150) from the Equator, which increases the risk of overheating, both of the tires and of all the mechanical parts of the single-seater, without forgetting the decisive element in a car race, namely the driver! “.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 22.0 psi

Rear: 19.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50°

Rear: -2.00°