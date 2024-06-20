On 16 August 2022 the FIA ​​announced the new technical regulations regarding power units, defining the engines that will equip the single-seaters starting from 2026. Ten days later the confirmation of Audi’s entry into Formula 1 arrived, i.e. the added value obtained by FIA and Liberty Media with the introduction of the new rules.

The major manufacturers of the automotive market present in Formula 1 have thus gone from four to five, with the confirmation of Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Alpine, plus the private Red Bull Powertrains project, with which Ford tends to be associated but which in reality continues in Milton Keynes with the working group organized by Christian Horner between 2021 and 2022.

Audi will enter F1 in 2026 with its PU Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Two years later, and with still eighteen months to wait before the new rules come into force, however, there already seems to be the first victim of the new power unit cycle. There are more and more rumors that lead us to believe that Alpine will soon withdraw from its role as an engine manufacturer. The future of the team is a question mark, it could be sold as could a partnership with another manufacturer. There is also the possibility of continuing the activity at the Enstone site using a power unit from another manufacturer on the table.

“If this is the case, what was supposed to be the plus of the new regulation will be eliminated – commented an insider – for an Audi that enters we risk having an Alpine that exits, and in this case we will always be left with four official manufacturers involved in Formula 1, exactly like today.”

There is some discontent between the teams. It clearly emerged that the regulation that will give shape to the 2026 single-seaters has as its priority that of resolving the shortcomings of the PU project, the engines cost a lot (the budget for those called upon to design and build the new power unit well exceeds one billion) and they risk not guaranteeing any added value in terms of the presence of official houses.

But there is another aspect that is quite worrying. After two years of Red Bull domination, Formula 1 is moving towards a convergence of performance that has been desired for some time. “Next year I believe we will see a world championship fought between three or four teams – explained an engineer from a top team – already today we are playing it within a window of a couple of tenths, everything suggests that in 2025 we will see a characterized season by a great balance”.

The idea of ​​seeing a championship fought like in 2021 but with a larger number of contenders is a fascinating prospect that makes the choice made for 2026 even more full of doubts.

In hindsight, of course, everything becomes clearer, but for some it is not too late to overcome at least some of the problems. There is talk of a change in the ratio between electric and endothermic power (now expected to be 50/50), a greater quantity of fuel to avoid having to recharge the battery and there are those who throw it out there, laughing but not too much: “But it’s really is it necessary to change engines?”.