If you are wondering why there are so few overtakings in F1 today, the graphic reconstruction (source Formula Addict, an international community of motorsports fanatics), is worth more than a thousand speeches: today’s single-seaters compared to those of the past are trucks. We have gone from a length of 3850 mm and a width of 1448 mm in 1957 to 5.63 m in length and 2 in width today. In practice, the same difference that exists between a Panda and an American limousine.

With the aggravating circumstance that the tracks are always the same: it’s not that in the meantime the Loews of Monte Carlo or the Lesmo of Monza have expanded. So where once gazelles passed today fat elephants roam.

An almost obligatory evolution to have more aerodynamic surfaces, gigantic tanks, extra large tires and to stick somewhere that delirium of power units with electric motors, batteries and energy recovery systems. Okay, all wonderful. But then it is obvious that the handling goes to hell and that there are enormous difficulties in overtaking. In short, instead of inventing complicated DRS, regulations on the tire mix, F1 could try to shorten, at least a little, these torpedoes with wheels. Maybe at the International Automobile Federation they don’t have a measuring tape.