For years, Formula 1 has been the racing championship in which the team that makes the best car has the best chance of victory. Okay, and the driver has to be able to do something too. But that fact does not always result in the best races. Just think of the Schumacher or Hamilton era, when they were so dominant that the rest rode along for bacon and beans. That is why the FIA ​​decided at the time, for example, to introduce DRS. Now the FIA ​​is considering something new: active aerodynamics to slow down faster cars.

F1 Director Ross Brawn talks to Motorsport about the rule change for 2026. “One of the big things for the 2026 car is if we get active aerodynamics. I think it’s very attractive from an efficiency point of view. We still need to figure out how to do it in a safe and predictable way,” says Brawn. Sounds a bit vague, yes.

Active aerodynamics in F1

According to him, a way to slow down the faster cars is also being considered: ‘If you have active aerodynamics, you can of course influence the car in front. You could apply it when you get behind a car within a certain margin, that the car in front of you a little bit down force lose and you some down force wins. There are tricks you can play with, it becomes a possibility.’

He indicates that it is not certain that this rule will be implemented: ‘I’m not saying that we will do it, but it will be a possibility.’ Our opinion; DO NOT! It is still about who builds the fastest car and who is the fastest driver.

He just has to win, and the rest have to do their best. Budget caps – if they are not secretly exceeded – keep equivalence as much as possible. And if you prefer to look at equivalent cars, Formula 1 is simply not the right place. For as long as that lasts…