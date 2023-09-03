Felipe Massa is tough on F1. In response, F1 is acting a little scary towards the roguish Brazilian.

The history books of Formula 1 are potentially being rewritten. At least if Felipe Massa gets his way. The amiable Brazilian has started a lawsuit against Formula 1 because of the events surrounding Crashgate in 2008. Just briefly for the uninitiated: the Renault team then manipulated the Singapore Grand Prix by deliberately crashing Nelson Piquet junior. This caused a safety car from which first driver Fernando Alonso took maximum advantage.

It was an unprecedented success for Renault, which did not materialize at all in 2008. To give you an idea: Alonso and Piquet were only fifteenth and sixteenth on the grid in Singapore. A year later, the fact that it had been punched out came out. Piquet was fired and flipped out of school.

However, the championship had already been given to Lewis Hamilton. After a thrilling finale, he won the title by overtaking Timo Glock in the final corner of the final race. Mass just accepted. Even after in 2009 it became clear what had really happened in Singapore. Massa retired from the race lead in that race. Hamilton took crucial points.

More recently, however, Bernie Ecclestone has also flipped out. He claims that people in the top of the sport were already aware of the Renault affair in 2008. However, one would have deliberately tried to cover up the matter, so as not to discredit the sport. A smelly thing.

For Massa, this has opened an open wound. Of course, losing the title in this way was always painful. But now that he knows that the leaders of the sport knew what it was like, but deliberately closed their eyes, the bucket has overflowed with the jovial driver. He has started a lawsuit.

Now, however, Felipe was also an ambassador for the sport. However, F1 has no desire to continue to treat each other nicely while the judge does his job. Even though there were other people at the helm at the time. Apparently the sport still prefers to put this unsavory matter in a dusty drawer.

Mass is said to be told that from now on he should not show his face in the paddock. And it goes even further than that. The Italian fans, who still appreciate Massa as a former Ferrari hero, had put up some banners in Monza to support Felipe. However, these have been removed by order of the F1 organization. A little bit scary.

Do you think it is right that F1 tries to keep Massa out both literally and figuratively after his criticism of the way things are going? Let us know in the comments!

