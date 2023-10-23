Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were excluded from the finishing order of the United States Grand Prix, at the end of which they were classified in second and sixth position respectively.

During the post-race checks, the technicians of the International Federation detected an irregularity in the bottom pad on both single-seaters, which by regulation must be 10 millimeters thick, with a tolerance of 1mm allowed due to the wear that can occur in the arc of a race.

The technical delegate Jo Bauer reported the infringement to the College of Stewards in office in Austin, and at 7.16pm local time in Austin the provision sanctioning both Mercedes and Ferrari arrived.

The representatives of the two teams were heard by the Stewards, and during the hearing both Mercedes and Ferrari stated that the high wear of the ‘skid pads’ was probably due to the very bumpy track and the Sprint weekend format, which reduces the minimal time to check the cars before the race.

It should also be added that the skid pads cannot be replaced in parc fermé without incurring penalties, and on Sprint weekends the stresses increase, having to race 30% more distance during the race. In Austin two other factors played against it: the depressions present in various points of the track, and the need to freeze the set-up (which includes the height from the ground) after only sixty minutes of free practice.

However, the Stewards responded that it is up to the team to ensure the car complies with the regulations at all times during a race weekend. For this type of infringement (violation of the thresholds set out in Article 3.5.9 e) the envisaged sanction is exclusion from the race ranking.

There were many in the paddock who underlined how the skid pad checks affected only four cars, namely those of Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris and Verstappen. 50% of the selected cars were declared non-compliant, and there are those who argue that a more thorough check of seventeen cars that reached the finish line would have significantly increased the number of disqualified cars.

The FIA ​​does not carry out this check in all races, the most recent precedents concerned the single-seaters of Alonso and Verstappen at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix, Leclerc and Russell in Monza, Hulkenberg and Norris in the Netherlands.

The disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc has a major impact on the final standings of the United States Grand Prix. Lando Norris thus climbs to second position while Carlos Sainz finds the podium with third place.

Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda gain two positions, while Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant enter the points. This is Sargeant’s first point in Formula 1.

In the general classification, Hamilton’s chances of key second position are greatly reduced, as his gap from Perez goes from -19 to -39, while Sainz gets closer to Alonso (-12), bringing the margin over Leclerc to 20 points, who has also been surpassed from Norris. In the Constructors’ standings, Ferrari goes from -31 to -22 behind Mercedes, while AlphaTauri moves to just two points behind Haas.