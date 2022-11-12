The second free practice session of the GP of San Paolo is difficult to evaluate because it fits between qualifying and the Sprint Race: the session does not express absolute performance values, but enhances the work done by the teams according to the long runs and the choice of tires. The hour was divided into two parts: there are those who first aimed at the simulation of the race, working in particular with the soft and those who then aimed at the mini long run thinking about tomorrow’s race with medium and hard.

Esteban Ocon finished the session at the top of the table with 1’14 “604, showing an excellent entry time with the red tires: his Alpine, however, did not keep up with the pace that Sergio Perez managed to put second with Red Bull . The Mexican left 184 thousandths to the Frenchman, but the Red Bull RB18 impressed with the consistency of his pace, certainly the best among the riders of the three top teams. Checo can risk using the soft in today’s 100 km race. .

Max Verstappen hid and finished in fifth place with 1’15 “098 half a second from Ocon: the Dutchman dedicated himself to the red tires for the Sprint and the hard for Sunday GP.

The third time is for George Russell with Mercedes: the Englishman seemed competitive for the Sprint, while he seemed more in difficulty when he devoted himself to the white tire that usually fits well with the W13. Fourth place for Fernando Alonso with the second A522 ahead of the world champion and Lewis Hamilton rather satisfied with the work done.

The list of times then offers us Pierre Gasly with the AlphaTauri in front of the two Haas: the curiosity is that Mick Schumacher, eighth, was in front of Kevin Magnussen, the poleman who will start in front of everyone this evening, after being the hero qualifying yesterday with the Haas.

Closes the top 10 Lando Norris with McLaren: the Englishman, quite recovering after the physical problems that weakened him on Thursday, had a good approach to the long run except for evident wear and tear in the second part of the stint.

And the Ferraris? Carlos Sainz is 11th and Charles Leclerc is 13th. The Maranello team remained in the dark without looking for performance and the red seems to have a good pace to challenge the top cars even if they will be forced to start only fifth and tenth.

Too bad because the potential of F1-75 is interesting: the Sprint Race is a good opportunity to straighten out the situation on a track where we pass. The Cavallino riders did better with the Soft that they could use in the 100 km to put things back in order.

To signal the presence of Logan Sargeant in the Williams vacated by Alex Albon who will go to the race without having had the slightest idea about the behavior of the tires: the American driver finished last, but he did an effective job for the preparation of the race coming close to distance from the two Aston Martins of Vettel and Stroll and the Alfa Romeo of Guanyu Zhou.