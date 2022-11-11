In the first and only free practice session of the Sao Paulo GP in view of this afternoon’s qualifying, the teams decided to work in a very different way: Red Bull tried to qualify on soft tires before making mini longs. Even on a less rubbery track, Sergio Perez took the lead, putting together a good lap in 1’11 “853, while Max Verstappen finished third, albeit just 8 thousandths behind his Mexican teammate. complained of understeer when entering corners, but showed surprising superiority with the moving wing open with a peak speed of 329 km / h.

Ferrari did a different turn compared to Milton Keynes: the two drivers explored the three compounds available, passing from hard to soft passing through the medium with good indications giving the feeling that the disappointment of Mexico can be put behind them.

Charles Leclerc finished in second place in 1’11 “857 just 4 thousandths from Sergio Perez revealing a competitive F1-75 in the flying lap. Carlos Sainz, with the new engine (this is the sixth V6 of the season that pays 5 positions on the grid starting point of Sunday’s GP) is fourth 186 thousandths of a second from the top.

The Spaniard, on a short track like that of Interlagos, managed to control Lewis Hamilton by just 1 thousandth: the Englishman worked a lot with the medium tire and then in the first attempt with the soft was the protagonist of a blocking with smoking wheels , improving in the second run.

The seven-time world champion is followed by his teammate George Russell by a margin of 15 thousandths. The W13 seems capable of making a good impression in Brazil too and Ferrari must be wary of the silver arrows.

The first of the others is Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin who pays only three tenths to the top, while Lance Stroll did not go beyond the 14th place with a gap of seven tenths from the four-time world champion, in great dust on a track that he likes a lot.

Behind the German there is another Germanic: Mick Schumacher gave a nice touch in the flying lap with the Haas: the son of the Kaiser who is on the grid to find out if he will still have a future in F1 ridiculed Kevin Magnussen only 16th to eight tenths by Mick. The Dane paid for a mistake, but the spacing between Steiner’s two drivers is really great.

The top 10 is completed by Valtteri Bottas in form with Alfa Romeo ahead of Pierre Gasly with the best AlphaTauri.

Fernando Alonso with Alpine is 11th, while Esteban Ocon is 13th. Alex Albon slipped between the two Enstone drivers with the Wlliams, while Nicholas Latifi with the other FW44 finished in 17th place. For once it is not at the end of the list of times.

Lando Norris, debilitated by food poisoning, managed to complete the session with McLaren: the Englishman tried to become familiar with the MCL36, however doing better than Daniel Ricciardo last of the last. Lando gave Sainz a fright because he remained halfway in a high-speed point as the Spaniard arrived: dangerous maneuver.

Guanyu Zhou is 18th with the second Alfa Romeo ahead of Yuki Tsunoda who is not at ease with the AT03. The time for words is already over: qualifying takes place at 20:00 to define the grid for tomorrow’s Sprint Race …