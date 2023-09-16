Every weekend represents a challenge in itself, with its pitfalls, its unexpected events and its peculiarities. However, the comparison with Monaco offers an interesting interpretation of Singapore’s qualifications. The race promises to be hard-fought and open to any result, but Ferrari has made an important comeback at least in terms of performance, on a circuit where the flying lap is the priority. The Cavallino takes advantage of a Red Bull that is suffering with the transmission and with the concept of the RB19, without letting itself be overwhelmed by an excellent Mercedes and a constantly rising McLaren.

From Monaco to Singapore: another Ferrari

Going beyond the result, the Ferrari on Saturday in Singapore is in a very different shape compared to the one described in the Principality. In Monte Carlo the pilots lacked confidence in the SF-23, prey to uncontrolled rebounds both mechanical and aerodynamic in nature. The words of Leclerc still resonate, who in his Monaco was forced to blindly enter the Tobacconist, such were the vibrations of the Red. In Singapore, still a maximum load track despite the changes, there was a general improvement in porpoising control, both by Ferrari and the competition.

As happened in Monte Carlo, the Cavallino immediately started strong in the first free practice sessions, but this time the SF-23 progressed during the weekend. On Friday Leclerc and Sainz expressed their best results in the first sector, a sign of the car’s great speed in bringing the tires up to temperature. However, this advantage was reversed in the last sector, where the Red arrived with the rear axle now overheated. The set-up corrections made during the night brought about a greater balance between the various split times, unlike some rivals who shone in some sectors and then faded in others. The change also bodes well for an improvement in tire management and the race pace compared to that simulated on Friday. The speed of the SF-23 finally, on the three mini-straights it helped to collect a few more cents. The Red car passed the fastest point with a 2 km/h advantage over the Red Bull, 4 km/h over the McLaren and even 6 km/h over the Mercedes.

The one smiling at the end of the day was Carlos Sainz, with his second consecutive pole. The Spaniard in general appears to be in great shape since returning from holidays, positive news for the Cavallino and which goes beyond the possibility of playing as a two striker. On the one hand, Sainz’s performances are the sign of a car that has given both drivers confidence between Monza and Singapore, but at the same time they also help the team in finding the set-up. With riders close in performance, the references available to understand where to improve, both in terms of riding and set-up, increase. “They help each other develop and analyze curves. One is faster in the first sector and the other in the second, this is how you can progress in order to help the pilots in driving, and it is the best condition”, Vasseur’s summary.

Mercedes just a whisker away, McLaren continues to grow

Mercedes followed a different path to Ferrari, but at the end of the day the performances were similar. The Brackley team has demonstrated several times that they need a few more sessions to find the right situation with the set-up, a reflection ofIt is a machine that is still hermetic and difficult to understand to the team. In the race Russell will be able to play his cards at the start, but even after the W14 he will be able to count on the excellent pace expressed in the simulations with a full fuel load. Furthermore, if the Safety Cars pave the way for a strategy, the Mercedes wall will have an extra medium tire to exploit.

Behind Leclerc’s Ferrari surprisingly in the second row is the McLaren by Norris. The forecasts on the eve were anything but optimistic, given the lack of competitiveness in the slow pace of the MCL60, highlighted several times by Andrea Stella. However, the new package of updates has improved the car’s performance at low speeds, perhaps even more than expected. In the comparison with Ferrari, McLaren passed from Monaco from a delay of 1.1 to 0.3%. The jump is in line with that expressed in July after Austria’s updates, but the slow curves remained a weak point. The development would appear to have significantly alleviated a gap in the project, with the additional awareness that it may take a few races to extract the true potential of the latest updates.

The Red Bull collapse

“Street circuits are a little more difficult for our car.” This is what Max Verstappen predicted on the eve of the race, aware of an RB19 optimized to work low and stiff on the suspension. However, a similar setup is not viable on the bumps and dips of a city circuit. The result was a Friday of great sufferingwith the team radios of the drivers eloquent on the driving difficulties. “I struggle in center-exit, I oversteer in almost every corner.” “At low speeds, from maximum steering to opening the throttle, I have no traction. I have a lot of oversteer.” “The rear runs away terribly when braking.”

Red Bull also started badly in Monaco, suffering from bounces in the fast corners, only to find the right path in the second free practice session. In Singapore, however, the world champions were unable to repeat themselves. On the contrary, Verstappen believes he was not helped by the change of structure during the night: “I think that the changes made have made the car worse. It was undrivable. She slipped when braking, I couldn’t drive her”. Like him, his partner also complained about a light rear. The instability during braking put the RB19 in crisis, which was softer on the suspension to digest the bumps. The layout of Singapore didn’t help, given the five braking points exceeding 4.5 g of deceleration, compared to two in Monaco.

Also in Monte Carlo, Verstappen remained cautious in the first sector, with the tires not yet perfectly at temperature, and then unleashed himself in the final stretch. In Singapore the RB19 once again seemed to have difficulty hitting the usage window, the downside of a docile car on race configuration tyres. One wonders whether in both cases pressure did not play a role in the team’s difficulties. In fact, in Monaco, Budapest and Singapore, three qualifications where Red Bull was not as incisive as usual, the pressure requirements were 22 and 19 psi on the two axles, between 1 and 2 psi lower than the annual average.

There are therefore several factors that have prevented Red Bull from making headway in the Asian city state. The failure to mesh, however, was also literal, as well as figurative. Singapore has worsened the problems with downshifting and changing gears already highlighted on the RB19 during the year, increasing tire slip and diverting attention from work on set-up. Given the likely electronic and/or hydraulic nature of the problem, one wonders whether the city’s bumps and vibrations were a factor.

Haas and AlphaTauri: the surprises

Double top-10 placement for Haas, which brings smiles back to Gunther Steiner’s team. The VF-23 has long been without updates, given the difficulty in finding new performance with the current concept, which is why we are eagerly awaiting the Red Bull-style package planned for Austin. Haas has in speed of tire ignition one of his best qualities, perfectly exploited in Singapore where qualifying is central.

Those who have already brought updates are AlphaTauri, tenth with Liam Lawson. The AT04 has been renewed inside and out, confirming the Faenza team as one of the most active in development. “The updates look goodwe felt a small difference”, Tsunoda’s approval. AlphaTauri is preparing to fight with Alpine and Haas for the points zone, with an eye on the mirrors to monitor the comeback of the Red Bull duo. All this while Ferrari and Mercedes are preparing to stage an interesting fight for victory up front, increasing interest ahead of the race.