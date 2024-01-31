by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sepang in F1? A denial from Petronas

The return of Sepang in Formula 1 he will have to wait longer. Petronas, which holds the naming rights of the circuit, has in fact denied having had talks with F1 and Liberty Media for the return to the scene from 2026 announced by the news agency Reuters.

Petronas' denial

“We would like to confirm that there have been no discussions regarding the circuit's return to Formula 1“, this is what was stated in the statement from the Malaysian state energy company.

F1 in Sepang

The Circus has been missing from Sepang since 2017, the year in which the last of 19 consecutive Malaysian Grands Prix was held. Formula 1 began its adventure in Malaysia in 1999, and it was immediately a Ferrari one-two, with Michael Schumacher favoring Eddie Irvine in the title race against Mika Hakkinen's McLaren.

The circuit is known for being the first tilkodromo, i.e. the type of track designed by the German Hermann Tilke, which prefers wide road surfaces. The “genre” has been accused several times for being less than convincing for the driver from a technical point of view: from this point of view the Malaysian track represents one of Tilke's most successful works, with a good mix of technical corners, straights and slow curves.