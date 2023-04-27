Over the years, Formula 1 has provided its support to a project called “F1 in Schools”, an experience born in 1999 that aims to create an educational environment through the fascination of the racing world and the top automotive series.

It is a unique educational challenge based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), dedicated to students between the ages of 9 and 19 who can experience different skills in a multidisciplinary environment that will allow each of them to deepen the future path of Education.

To date, the program exists in more than 50 countries around the world and, just recently, it also arrived in Italy last year with a pilot championship and this year with three races on the calendar.

In fact, F1 in Schools also represents a competition open to all schools which rewards the best inspired by Formula 1 cars. Each team, made up of 3 to 6 students, creates its own Formula 1 team in all its aspects: creation of the identity of the team, the brand, the communication plan, the business plan and their miniature prototypes.

The models, which then participate in a small drag race on a 24-metre long track, must be powered by compressed air cartridges and built according to specific rules with the help of CAD/CAM systems e. The goal is to have the opportunity to compete with other Italian teams in the national finals and to represent Italy at the Finali Mondiali which generally take place in conjunction with the Yas Marina Formula 1 Grand Prix.

F1 in school Photo by: Liberty Media

“We are delighted that this program is finally active in Italy and gives many young Italians the opportunity to enter the world of Formula 1 by offering them new career opportunities. With a strong network of partners in both education and careers, F1 in Schools aims to give young people new career opportunities in motorsport,” explained Andrew Denford, CEO of the F1 in Schools project.

In Italy, the competition is organized by Innovation Farm, a non-profit company born from the evolution of the Technical-Professional Mechanics Pole of Fornovo di Taro, to strengthen collaboration between schools, training institutions and companies in order to create a highly specialized education and training system.

The competition in Italy is also supported by the Motor Valley and the University of the Vehicle of Emilia-Romagna and is sponsored by names such as Barilla, Dallara, Lenovo, Pirelli and the Haas Formula 1 team.

F1 in school Photo by: Liberty Media

The 2023 edition in Italy

The 2023 edition of F1 in Schools in Italy includes two qualifying rounds and a regional final. The first stage will be held on Saturday 29 April at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, the second will take place on Saturday 20 May at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello while the grand finale will be on Saturday 11 June at the Dallara Academy in Varano de’ Melegari.

This year there will be 90 students involved in the project divided into 15 teams. Eight schools have joined the initiative: IIS Carlo Emilio Gadda of Fornovo, International School of Bologna, IISS Berenini of Fidenza, Liceo Marconi of Parma, educazione Superiore Aldini Valeriani of Bologna, ISIS Guglielmo Marconi of Pavullo, ITI Leonardo da Vinci of Carpi and IIS Zappa-Fermi of Parma.