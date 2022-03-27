Sergio Perez in pole position for just 25 thousandths ahead of Charles Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen in the second row. The first four positions at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying certify that 2022 opened under the banner of the duel between the Scuderia di Maranello and that of Milton Keynes. Mercedes at the moment even sees the role of third force in question, as Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 and George Russell also had to bow to Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The Red Bull RB18 as in Bahrain has chosen an unloaded set-up, Ferrari is impregnable in the first sector, the driven one, and in the race at the tire management level this could make the difference.

“The red wave dries up after showing tremendous strength all weekend – reads on The Corriere della Sera – And It was a technical seesaw, with the Ferrari fastest on the corners and the Red Bull fastest on the straight thanks to a lighter aerodynamic configuration. The Cavallino, however, has all the means to turn aroundPerez in the lead is more attackable than Verstappen “. “Only a masterpiece could deny Ferrari, for a handful of thousandths, a sensational all-red front row. At the top. Leclerc and Sainz, second and third on the grid, didn’t take it very well: the F1-75 confirmed to be a great car “writes Leo Turrini on The Rest of the Carlino. “Ferrari comes within a whisker of perfection – the attack of The print – second place for Charles Leclerc and third for Carlos Sainz left a bad taste in the mouth of Ferrari, who counted in an all-red front row taking advantage of a temporary moment of difficulty for Max Verstappen. Ambition and awareness of one’s own means are part of the growth project and the competition is not compromised, on the contrary “.

Also unavoidable is the space given to the frightening accident in newspapers by Mick Schumacherunharmed, but as a precaution not at the start tonight at 19:00 in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “Shamefully dangerous circuit – the accusation of The Rest of the Carlino – Mick Schumacher’s car went through and hit the wall at 230 km / h, on the absurd Saudi circuit there are no escape routes “. “It went well, but it is the third serious accident in Jeddah in a few months”points out The Corriere della Sera. “It is the most dangerous circuit in the championship”points out The print quoting Adrian Newey, one who has seen them all on the tracks of the world.