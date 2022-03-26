First pole position in his career after 215 GP disputed: le qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix give the greatest joy of the Saturday rehearsals for the first time a Sergio Perez, in turn the author of a new record; that of the greatest number of qualifying disputed before obtaining the start at the pole number in F1, also breaking the previous record of another former Red Bull driver like Mark Webber, who had remained stationary at 131.

In this way, the 32-year-old will therefore start from the first square of the starting grid in view of tomorrow’s race, obtained with a lap capable of beating that of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by just 2 hundredths of a second. A performance that exalts not only the Mexican, but also his team principal Christian Hornersatisfied to review the again Red Bull in front of everyone also and above all after the double retreat last Sunday in Sakhir: “I am very happy for ‘Checo’ – said the English manager – he’s working harder than ever, and that ride was powerful. We could see that he was setting an extraordinary time, and he also did it with a very fast Ferrari. It is only the second time that he has managed to do better than Max in qualifying, and it was amazing to see him take a ride like that on one of the most difficult and dangerous tracks on the calendar. This year the car is a bit more suited to his style – he added – much less extravagant than in previous years, and today he did a great job. He was always brilliant on Sunday, but this result will motivate him even more for tomorrow “.

In conclusion, Horner also focused on the under investigation against Max Verstappen, guilty of having touched the white line at the entrance to the pit lane, in addition to further considerations on the delicate issue of reliability: “I think it was just noticed – has explained – but with I think something will come of it. We think we understood what the problems were and we also solved them, but first of all we want to see the checkered flag tomorrow, only then will we find out“.