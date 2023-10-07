A day full of events in Lusail. On a technical, recently resurfaced, windswept and sand-strewn track, the teams have their problems trying to get as close as possible to their maximum potential. However, with some setups far from perfection, so it’s up to the pilots to try to make a difference. Max Verstappen succeeded once again with an exemplary clean driving, the exact opposite of Leclerc, fighting with a Ferrari that was once again nervous.

The tests

Qatar is a Friday where we would happily attend two practice sessions, postponing qualifying to Saturday. The critical conditions of the track put teams and riders in great difficulty, without a single direction to follow, with the result of assisting to a wide variety of work programs. During the 60 minutes of testing, the track undergoes rapid evolution. During the session the asphalt temperature drops from 41 to 38°C, while the track, without any surrounding categories, appears dirty and covered in sand. The result is that the initial times of around 1’34” dropped to 1’27” recorded at the end of the test, and then dropped below 1’24” during qualifying.

The rapid decrease in times says a lot about the changing conditions. In a similar scenario, it becomes a lot for the teams It is complex to evaluate the effects of the corrections to the structure, isolating them from the evolution of the track. Furthermore, everything takes place in very difficult conditions, with a variable and intense wind, whose gusts reach up to 30 km/h they blow at the tail end of cornering carsdepriving them of downforce and increasing their unpredictability.

The teams denote like this different approaches when choosing tires with which to conduct their respective work programs. Most of the teams continue to run as much as possible on the hard, trying to keep at least one constant variable at a time when all the conditions continue to change. Others, however, prefer to test the available compounds equally, aware that they have no further minutes of testing available. Thus you have Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Haas and Williams who start with the medium and then move on to the soft. Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin, on the other hand, work for a long time with the hard tyres, fitting the mediums at the end. Different story for Red Bull, which after the first laps on the hard tires switches to the soft ones to simulate the qualifying, and Ferrari, the only one to test all three compounds.

Verstappen’s new pole

In the evening the track appears decidedly cleaner, as well as with an asphalt between 5 and 7°C cooler than in practice. As predicted, Max Verstappen wins pole position without any possibility of appeal. Where Perez fights with the RB19, the now upcoming three-time world champion proves himself perfectly calm and in control of the car, limiting corrections on the steering wheel to the bare minimum. Finding the right situation with the set-up, however, is not immediate for Red Bull, who took note of Verstappen’s comments during free practice.

The Dutchman reports neutral behavior at medium speeds, instead colliding with a strong understeer at high speeds. The team thus decides to sacrifice some precious minutes of FP1, working on the suspension mechanics inside the pits. In qualifying the RB19 showed the opposite behaviour, with great precision at high speeds and a little less rotation at “low” mileages. In fact, the best time in the 2nd sector, the slowest on the track, goes to Norris’ McLaren.

Mercedes finds herself

At Mercedes there were fears that the sprint format could create too many difficulties, given the team’s difficulty in fine-tuning the W14 with little time available on the track. Yet, with the complicity of the penalties for the McLarens, the second and third positions on the starting grid are celebrated in Brackley. Both pilots they defend themselves well in the second sector, leaving something more on the road in the fastest sections. At the moment, however, Mercedes confirms that it knows how to express itself at its best when it comes to loading the car, with the hope of being able to relegate Suzuka to a misstep.

If we ignore the double penalty, in Qatar McLaren delivered a good performance in qualifying, even without turning it into a result. The fast curves of Lusail match the characteristics of the MCL60 and it would have been interesting to evaluate in the race whether Piastri and Norris had enough to keep up with the pace of the Mercedes, after having been defeated in the last direct confrontation in Budapest. With the two McLarens relegated, Fernando Alonso will start in fourth place, a bit of a surprise considering how Qatar is not meeting the Aston Martin seen in recent months. At the moment, however, it is difficult to establish how much the Asturian has put into himself in critical conditions for everyone or how much the AMR23 is returning to being more benign.

Ferrari is back in trouble

A decidedly painful day at Ferrari. The maximum load package returns to the SF-23, after the progress feared in the team’s statements, but on the Qatari curves the Red is once again the victim of the already known problems. From the first meters in free practice, Leclerc immediately asks to reduce the incidence of the front wingHowever, this is a sign of a car that is too focused on the front and nervous. It is above all Carlos Sainz who is affected, who instead prefers a more stable rear, so much so that he was excluded in Q3.

Leclerc manages to enter the top ten, but in terms of performance he is last among the top cars. The Monegasque’s repeated corrections in the fast corners are impressive, denoting a nervousness in the car that suggests a difficult race. In relation to his potential, theAlpine, which also in Qatar does not stop updating the car. Good too Alfa Romeo, finally in Q3 with Bottas, taking advantage of the characteristics of the circuit which alleviate the chronic difficulties of warming up the tires on the flying lap. Perhaps the most relevant element of Friday in Lusail, however, is that no one is able to simulate the race pace, with Saturday’s Sprint therefore being a pace test with a medium fuel load, where points and potentially a world title will still be awarded .