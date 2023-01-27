Max Verstappen in a Ferrari. No, it’s not a Formula 1 driver market bomb, but a reality from a road point of view.

The 2-times world champion, a Red Bull Racing team driver, treated himself to a red bike. And what a redhead. The Dutch driver was filmed in his Monte-Carlo, the city where he lives, while he was intent on choosing a Ferrari.

The video shows him gazing in admiration at a SF90 Stradale equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package, a car that had just arrived in the showroom Max had gone to with the precise aim of buying a car that left the Maranello factories.

The car, as required by Ferrari tradition, is a real supercar thanks to the 1,000 horsepower it can unleash with the combination of an endothermic biturbo V8 engine and the electric motors that support it.

The price of the car should be around 500 thousand euros. A little gem for Max who, however, has already added other Ferraris to his collection of cars. In fact, we recall that in the past he bought a Ferrari Monza SP2, with a value three times higher than that of the SF90 Stradale.

Verstappen isn’t the only one who can’t resist the charm of the Prancing Horse cars, even though he doesn’t drive for the Scuderia. Another multiple world champion who has never hidden his passion for Ferrari is Lewis Hamilton.

The 7-time world champion, another great enthusiast of road-going supercars, has in his personal collection a red La Ferrari with carbon finish, a white La Ferrari Aperta. Barring sensational twists and turns, the Briton would end his glorious career without driving for Ferrari in Formula 1, but off the track he did not miss the pleasure of driving Ferraris. We’ll see if Verstappen will follow the path of his great rival…