Not Max Verstappen, but Charles Leclerc took pole position during qualifying yesterday. Verstappen also had to tolerate Sainz. This puts Leclerc on 22 poles in F1 with his fastest time in Mexico. Just like Ferrari, Ricciardo surprised positively by finishing fourth. One place for Pérez. Let’s see if Ricciardo can also beat his competitor for the Red Bull seat.

By the way, everyone starts up mediums except Norris (who starts on soft tyres), Albon and Ocon (who starts on hard tyres). Lance Stroll has had his Aston Martin modified. That is why the year-old Canadian starts from the pit lane.

Start of the 2023 Mexican GP

The Ferraris cancel out their great qualifying performance by making a bad start. Verstappen cuts through the red brigade and goes past him into Turn 1 with Leclerc and Pérez. When braking, Leclerc is in the Red Bull sandwich. Pérez is on the outside and starts the corner, but Leclerc is still there. The Red Bull flies up and lands with a loud thud. Pérez comes to the pits and his car is pushed into the pit box. Very disappointing for all Mexican fans.

Agony for Checo and the crowd in his home race 😖#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/6wAHi4qBgJ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

More angles on that contact between Perez and Leclerc 😮#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/RFjDECfNco — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Charles Leclerc also does not come out of this battle without damage. His front wing suffered a blow after which part of the nose landed on the track. This causes the yellow flag to be waved briefly. When we start racing again, Verstappen opens up to a two-second gap. Behind him, the Ferraris follow in quick succession.

Behind it is still, yes, Daniel Ricciardo. In the first laps they keep Hamilton behind him. The Mercedes is much faster, but Ricciardo places his car exactly right on the track every time so that Hamilton cannot pass. By following Ricciardo, the Mercedes is becoming increasingly hot. On lap 11 the time has come: Hamilton overtakes Ricciardo.

LAP 11/71 Hamilton goes for broke at Turn 1 and gets past Ricciardo #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/IchhPosEKj — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Big gaps in the vanguard

In the following rounds, very little happens in the top ten. The difference between the cars is about two seconds, which means there are no overtaking opportunities. In the meantime, Verstappen notices that his tires are exhausted. “There’s not much I can do, mate,” says Verstappen. At the end of that lap, Verstappen also comes in for the hard tire. He falls into a nice hole so he doesn’t smell bad and can just ride at his own pace.

LAP 20/71 Our race leader Verstappen pits, bolts on a set of hard tires, comes back out in P7 Will that be Max’s only stop of the race? 🤔#F1 #MexicoGP — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Hamilton has now joined Sainz. Heh-heh, finally some action. Hamilton pokes a bit, but it doesn’t come to any real overtaking action. Hamilton will slow down again to cool the car and save the tires. Max Verstappen drives behind and cuts through the field. After two laps he is already fifth and chasing Ricciardo.

Who has it strategically right: Verstappen or Ferrari?

On lap 25 of 71 Hamilton comes in. He also goes to the hard tire. A little earlier we heard an interesting on-board radio from Sainz. Ferrari thinks that changing tires once is enough to finish the race. Can Verstappen last fifty laps on the hard tire? That’s the big question now. And does Ferrari use the same strategy with both drivers?

On lap 31 the time has come: Carlos Sainz exchanges his mediums for the hard tires. Verstappen’s rubber is eleven laps older. A lap later, Ferrari teammate Leclerc enters. He hands the lead back to Verstappen, but has twelve laps of youth tires. The Ferrari driver returns to the track just ahead of Hamilton, in second place.

Kevin Magnussen folds his Haas

The strategic thinking game can be put aside. Magnussen hit the wall with his Haas. Just before that, the Danish driver had a serious breakdown. A little later in the lap, out of nowhere, the car shoots to the left while Magnussen steers to the right.

The suspension of the left rear wheel fails, causing Magnussen to go off the track hard and end up in the Tecpro barrier. The heat causes a small fire that is fortunately extinguished quickly. A safety car raises a red flag, because the tire stacks must be positioned correctly.

Magnussen’s crash initially seems like a gift for Verstappen. He can change to new hard tires for free. Verstappen does this, but when the yellow flag turns into a red flag, all drivers come in and everyone can have new tires installed. In addition, the eighteen-second gap between Verstappen and Leclerc has been erased. Verstappen will receive fresh rubber. Verstappen opts for the hard tire, just like Leclerc and Sainz. Hamilton goes for used mediums.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴 The drivers have returned to the pit lane as repairs are made to the barriers at Turns 8 & 9 #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/nprei7ffwr — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Restart of the F1 race in Mexico

Verstappen has another great start and retains the lead. Hamilton looks for a place to pass Leclerc, but cannot find him. This way the order remains the same after the restart. After one lap, Verstappen is already pulling away from the field for more than a second. The Dutch driver is simply too big for the competition with his Red Bull.

Behind Verstappen, Hamilton continues to chase Leclerc. With the softer tire type it is only logical that the Mercedes is faster than the Ferrari. Hamilton tries on the straight, but Leclerc doesn’t let it happen. A lap later, Hamilton tries again on the straight. Once again Leclerc defends well, but with a little use of the grass Hamilton takes P2.

LAP 40/71 Fortune favors the brave 💪 Hamilton muscles his way past Leclerc and into P2! 👏#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/BaM8YhtmKk — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Due to the fight of the men behind him, Verstappen lags. Lap after lap he improves the fastest race lap. When Hamilton is second, the gap is like 3.5 seconds. And the difference is not decreasing. By lap 45 of the 71, Verstappen was over five seconds ahead. Three laps later, Alonso brings his car in. A dreary afternoon for the Spanish driver.

Tsunoda copies Pérez

Yuki Tsunoda drives a very strong race. He has climbed to eighth place and sits behind Oscar Piatri for laps. In lap 49, Tsunoda brakes very late, but Piastri defends well. The two touch each other softly, but both can move on.

A lap later, Tsunoda tries again in Turn 1. This time he turns in too sharply from the outside, causing his right rear wheel to hit Piastri’s left front wheel. Exactly the same as the one Pérez made in the first round. Tsunoda is able to continue, but falls back to P16. Tsunoda is furious, but this is really his own fault.

LAP 49/51 A ding-dong battle between Piastri and Tsunoda results in contact at Turn 1 💥 Tsunoda spins off and tumbles from P8 to P16 #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/YktFJ1vRwl — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Hamilton’s tires fail

Verstappen enters the last fifteen laps with an 11-second lead to Hamilton. The rubber under the Mercedes is worn out. In the beginning, the Ferraris behind him catch up with Hamilton, but the hard tires of Leclerc and Sainz are also exhausted.

Further back, Piastri must recognize his superiority in his teammate. That’s what Piastri does. Norris quickly catches up with Ricciardo. A good move by McLaren and done maturely by the young Australian. And speaking of Australians, Norris is now closing in on Ricciardo. On lap 60, Norris tries. Not even a hair fits between the wheels of Norris and Ricciardo, but the McLaren does move up a spot. Kudos to Norris who started from P17. Later, Norris also takes Russell for P5.

LAP 68/71 Mighty from Norris 💪 Down the inside of Russell and through! He’s P5 #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/tT3PcjzWY5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Lewis Hamilton saves his tires and drives the fastest race lap. Good work from the British driver in Mercedes. But no one is a match for the Verstappen-Red Bull combination. For the sixteenth time this season, Verstappen can go to the highest step of the podium. In addition, Verstappen takes his 51st victory in F1 in Mexico. As much as Alain Prost. It remains unbelievable.

The records keep tumbling for @Max33Verstappen An incredible 16th win of the season 🤩#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/q9XrlRcmhr — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2023

Result of the 2023 Mexican GP