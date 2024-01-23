Here comes Madrid again

In 1981 Formula 1 competed on the circuit of Jarama what remains to this day the last Grand Prix held in the city of Madrid. The winner, at the end of an epic race, was Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve.

Now, however, the Spanish capital is ready – after long negotiations – to return to the world championship calendar of an increasingly expanding Circus. No more Jarama, but a route that should be citywide and develop within the main streets of the city.

You can follow the event live from the IFEMA event center presentation press conference which will give the official announcement of return to the Madrid World Cup program starting from 2026 and for a period of at least 10 seasons, until 2035. A new piece that will make up what will be the F1 of the near future.