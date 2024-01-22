Everything is ready for the return of Formula 1 to Madrid. As we announced months in advancethe Circus returns to the Spanish capital after the stint in Jaramá, where nine GPs were held from 1968 to 1981. The announcement will be made at 10.30 tomorrow morning, as confirmed by the countdown on the Ifema exhibition park website.

All the preparations for the ceremonial presentation of the Madrid GP have been set up at Ifema, scheduled for a press conference in which the president of F1 Stefano will participate Sundaysthe president of the capital's fairgrounds Jose Vicente de los Mozos, the governor of Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso and the mayor José Luis Martinez Almeida, as reported Handle.

Madrid is expected to replace Barcelona as the venue for the Spanish GP. Montmeló currently has a contract that ends in 2026: the Madrid club could replace him as early as that year, from 2027 at the latest.

The circuit of the Spanish capital is expected to be a partly covered city circuit, designed by the Italian company Dromo. The contract between Madrid and Formula 1 should be ten-year, and therefore allow the city to be on the calendar until 2036 or 2037.