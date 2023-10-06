He closed the practice of pole position in the first attempt of Q3: he shot a 1’23″778. The only time to break through the 1’24” wall, on a Lusail track that was still very dirty, full of sand and without grip afterwards. the new asphalt. Max Verstappen, after a mistake in the second run, returned to the pitlane to celebrate in advance his tenth pole of the season and the 30th of his career. The Dutchman was the only one to find a good setup in the only free practice session, beating the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton by more than four tenths.

To tell the truth, Red Bull’s challenger to the world champion had to be the two McLarens, still in great shape after Suzuka, but both Lando Norris (second with 1’24″074) and Oscar Piastri, fourth in front of the checkered flag and then third after the penalty of his teammate who finished last in Q3 without a time, showed what the true potential of the MCL60 is. While the Australian was commenting on third place while receiving the microphone from Russell, he was heard saying that also he was penalized for a track limit at turn 5 and was demoted to sixth place.

Mercedes, without Toto Wolff on the wall, become Verstappen’s main challengers, but on Sunday we will expect a comeback from the papaya cars in the race. Fernando Alonso took advantage of this and brought the recovering Aston Martin to fourth place, ahead of the best Ferrari, that of Charles Leclerc. The SF-23 disappointed expectations: the gap in the Monegasque’s flying lap was more than six tenths. The red did not warm up to the temperature at the first corner (where it pays three tenths) and leaves another tenths at the last, a sign that the car is not working in the best way, so much so that Carlos Sainz is only 12th.

In seventh and eighth place there are the two Alpines who do their part: Pierre Gasly precedes Esteban Ocon by a tenth. Valtteri Bottas’ performance was positive, making his experience count, bringing Alfa Romeo to ninth position. The Finn, much criticized in recent races, fully acted his part.

Carlos Sainz did badly with Ferrari: the Spaniard was unable to get the temperature of the soft tires up to speed despite two laps and ended his qualifying in Q2 with a 12th position which highlights a Ferrari that seems to be getting worse as the sandy track becomes it tends to become slightly clearer. Yuki Tsunoda failed to make the jump in Q3 by four thousandths of a second: nothing can be blamed on the Japanese, given that he is trying to exploit the full potential of the AT04, one of the few single-seaters that has brought some innovations to Lusail.

Sergio Perez disappoints once again: the Mexican saw his best time canceled due to a track limit, but the South American takes a paycheck as a teammate. Checo’s performance is becoming truly embarrassing and not in line with a driver who has the best performing car.

Even Alexander Albon doesn’t invent magic with the Williams: the Anglo-Thai saw the best time taken away, but it wouldn’t have been enough to enter the top 10: James Wovles’ driver is 14th ahead of the best Haas of Nico Hulkenberg who has extracted the maximum potential from the VF-23, awaiting the new car that will arrive in Austin.

Logan Sargeant, who was overtaken by his teammate right around the flag in Q1, does not overcome the first trap, so the American from Williams will be 16th on the grid tomorrow, ahead of a dull Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin. The Canadian never fully recovered from the blow in qualifying for the Singapore GP: the gap of more than two seconds from Alonso shows that there is something not right in the performance of the owner’s son. That’s not his level.

Liam Lawson didn’t find a good lap in the second AlphaTauri: the New Zealander couldn’t find the pace, leaving six tenths to Tsunoda. Kevin Magnussen also did badly with Haas. Guanyu Zhou never entered the climate of qualifying last and very far behind: the Chinese with the Alfa Romeo took four tenths of a second from the Dane who preceded him. It should not be surprising that on a dirty and sandy track it caused particular difficulties for less experienced riders.