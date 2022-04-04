With Las Vegas back on the calendar, Formula 1 will return to racing an appointment on Saturday in 2023. The drivers will whiz on the famous Strip, and even if the official date is not yet known, they will probably compete on November 25th at 10pm local time. 7 am Italian), two days after “Thanksgiving Day”, Thanksgiving Day. An even more possible hypothesis given that then in Nevada the temperature will be around 20 degrees, and not around 45 in the hottest periods. The Las Vegas race will be the 74th in the World Championship that will not be held on Sunday, however the day on which most of the GPs were raced: 93%.